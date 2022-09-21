A recent review of hurricane recovery efforts by the state’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency, when compared to the efforts of the Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, shows a stark contrast in accountability and success, confirming that if somethings is to be done quickly and successfully, it is better to rely on volunteers and workers close to the situation, than on government bureaucracies.
This past week was the fourth anniversary since Hurricane Florence devastated the coast with 72 hours of unrelenting rain and hurricane-force winds, leaving behind over $22 billion in estimated damages and 15 fatalities. This four-year milestone was an opportunity to look back and grade recovery efforts on the part of two diverse organizations- one, a local group headed up by churches and volunteers, the other, a government-directed agency with federal funding.
Just as Hurricane Fiona was forming in the Atlantic, North Carolina Legislators received reports on the progress, or lack thereof, on the part of the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) in spending $780 million in federal funds to aid individuals and families hurt by Hurricanes Matthew (2016) and Florence (2018). Just as the damage assessment and impacts of those hurricanes was discouraging, so too was the assessment of recovery directed by the state’s newest bureaucracy.
Legislators were angered by the feeble results provided by the NCORR, a bureaucracy Governor Roy Cooper initiated following Hurricane Florence to oversee guiding and utilization of federal funds for recovery efforts from both Florence and Hurricane Matthew. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s website, NCORR is designed to “streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger.”
Based on the most recent data the success of the program has been anything but streamlined. The legislators were informed that little more than 790 out of 4,100 projects identified for support have been completed since the program began four years ago- meaning that less than 20% of the homes and structures to receive aid are complete.
At that pace of approximately 200 homes repaired in a year, the legislative subcommittee members expressed doubt that all of the funds can be expended within the deadline set as 2025 for Hurricane Matthew recovery and 2026 for Hurricane Florence.
“This recovery is not going as you want it to go, it is not going as I want it to go, it is certainly not going as the families sitting behind me and out in eastern North Carolina want it to go, and that is on me,” Laura Hogshead, NCORR director admitted to legislators during last week’s special hearing.
But as any bureaucrat is quick to do, Ms. Hogshead quickly noted excuses. First there were delays due to the Governor’s COVID-19 lockdown, followed by supply chain interruptions and now contractor labor shortages. Not relying on external problems alone, the director also noted that there were red tape issues which she said are being streamlined.
While the NCORR was describing its difficulties in mission fulfillment, the Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance was giving a more successful 4-year anniversary progress report at a special event conducted at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island.
The comparison of the two programs provides a stunning contrast of how a local organization, made up of volunteers with the aid of county and municipal governments, can do a better job of responding to a community’s needs than a distant and unconnected government agency is capable of doing.
The CLTRA is a non-profit organization created by local churches established just three months after Hurricane Florence hit Carteret County Sept. 14, leaving behind hundreds of devastated homes and families. Over the past four years the recovery alliance has leveraged the work of volunteers along with federal funds, grants and donations to help rebuild or repair close to 300 homes. Additionally, the alliance has provided home furnishings for over 100 families, legal assistance to 65 families, and temporary housing and other logistics for approximately 30 families.
The most stunning aspect of the CLTRA report provided in the special presentation last week was the number of volunteers who, in spite of the COVID-19 restrictions, continued to provide support for the program, which is why, unlike the NCORR report, the alliance is still moving ahead aggressively. Over 90% of the home repairs and rebuilding efforts relied on volunteer labor.
Not only has the alliance benefited from volunteer labor, it has relied on financial contributions amounting to almost $300,000 in addition to $96,675 from government relief agencies and $524,932 in grants and foundations for its funding. But with 200 families still awaiting assistance, more funds and labor are needed to complete the mission.
These two organizational reports show a clear contrast in how best to respond to human needs at the community level, and that is with community leadership. Ms. Hogshead is to be commended for taking responsibility for the deficiencies of the NCORR as its director. But in her defense, it appears she was not given clear guidelines and accountability standards.
That is the fault of the governor for not working collaboratively with the legislature and other state agencies when he established the operation. As is typical of all politicians, the moment a crisis arises and federal funds are provided, the knee jerk reaction is to do something and then figure out the details once action begins. In philosophical terms that is akin to “flying the airplane while you build it.”
As the legislature has learned from its recent report, which coincidentally follows earlier concerns from the state auditor’s office, very little time is left to correct the damage done and lost time for recovery efforts. But time is still available to take aggressive action and that action should involve replicating the successful work done by the local recovery alliance.
Take the action closer to its intended target, the local community, demand accountability and then step out of the way and let the work begin. Time and money is wasting and hundreds of families are becoming more desperate every day action is delayed.
