As high school and college graduates take their last walk across their respective stages, leaving behind their educational endeavors and stepping out in new journeys, they are hearing a variety of platitudes about the challenges they will face going forward. Paradoxically, it is not they who must tackle a new world, it is the very institutions they are leaving that need to prepare for the new challenges.
There is no question that today’s graduates face a disruptive environment brought on by the digital universe, much of which they themselves have played a major role in developing as a test market. From the now aging Facebook social media environment to the more popular Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok platforms, these high school and college graduates are already prepared for the new frontiers of learning and communications.
It is the very institutions they are leaving behind that should take stock of the new frontiers and be concerned.
As the nation learned, or at least attempted to learn, during the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the traditional learning experience dependent upon in-classroom participation, education has a new channel or medium- the digital universe.
For decades, educators and business leaders have predicted that learning will be an ongoing activity not confined to a set period of time and a set environment. That is now patently clear as technology makes today’s enterprises and goals obsolete almost at the moment of creation.
Gordon Moore, one of the co-founders of chip manufacturer Intel, is famous for his prediction that the number of transistors that would fit in a computer would double every year. Known as Moore’s Law, it is often referenced in describing the speed of change that technology and its subsequent impact on both knowledge and society now experience.
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, reflecting on the rapid change brought on by the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and its most recognized and feared derivatives ChatGPT, has expanded on Moore’s Law, proposing that “INTELLIGENCE (emphasis added) in the universe doubles every 18 months.”
At that rate, no institution designed around a static facility or a pedantic and staid classroom environment can keep pace. And the students graduating today know this.
A recent article appearing in National Review, detailing Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s announcement that he is joining North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Alaska, Utah, Colorado and New Jersey in abolishing degree requirements for many state government jobs, should get the attention of the education industry.
This announcement foreshadows changes that will diminish the value and importance for baccalaureate degrees from colleges, and in the process open up new opportunities for students as they matriculate through the traditional K-12 grades.
The National Review article notes “College students take classes they don’t care much about to satisfy arbitrary requirements. Many times, they do as little work as they can to get the grade they want. When asked what the most memorable parts of college were, most graduates would tell you something about their social life, not something from the classroom. Which is probably fine because most of what was taught in the classroom has little relevance to job performance anyway.”
Focusing on the hiring challenges that businesses, and particularly state and local governments, are facing filling open positions, Gov. Youngkin defended his announcement noting “This landmark change in hiring practices for our state workforce will improve hiring processes, expand possibilities and career paths for job seekers and enhance our ability to deliver quality services.”
Governor Youngkin’s observations don’t overlook the need for certain trained skills in a variety of specialized fields such as medicine or engineering, but what he and other states, including North Carolina, have concluded is that they need employees who can learn and not just do.
The rapid development and dynamics of technology now demand a more adept worker, one who can comfortably and easily accept new ways to apply their skills or interests. But there is also a growing awareness that there is a desperate need for individuals who have a proclivity or natural interest in basic trades such as electrical, plumbing, and heating and air conditioning, to name a few.
Carteret County Principal Joseph Poletti, who has had the unfortunate responsibility to close the county’s Marine Science and Technologies (MaST) Early College High School, has authored a book, presciently entitled “myHighSchool REIMAGINED” in which he challenges the very premise of K-12 education.
Basing his thesis on what the future holds for graduating students and the need for a variety of skills and interests beyond the assumed academic environment, he presents figures on the success of students who matriculate to the four-year degree programs.
“Historically, graduation from college has been the requirement for specialized careers in education, business, social work, health and wellness, law, engineering, technology, etc. Accordingly, the path to college graduation receives the lion’s share of attention in public high schools,” Poletti writes.
But he goes on to challenge the end results, showing that of the 40% of N.C. high school graduates who plan to attend four-year college programs, only 26% follow through. The National Review article goes further, pointing to 2021 Census figures that show “only 38 percent of Americans over the age of 25 have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Fifteen percent completed some college but did not earn a degree. Twenty-eight percent have only completed high school.”
There is a growing divide between what students are being taught to expect and what is happening in the real world, yet the education industry, and particularly four-year institutions, are selling the same canard that a college degree is imperative for social and economic success.
Recent reports of declining enrollment in four-year institutions is an indication that high school graduates are not buying the false narrative. And, if the K-12 institutions, particularly the public school systems, fail to grasp the changes taking place, they too will see a decline in participation.
Today’s graduates have grasped their future, utilizing technology as never before, and the rest of the education industry needs to either change or it too will soon become irrelevant.
