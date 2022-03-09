A “pie in the sky” proposal to eliminate approximately 95 downtown parking spaces in downtown Beaufort to make space for a walking mall seems to be the height of folly. But this seemingly outrageous idea serves to raise awareness of a serious problem – the lack of parking throughout the town- that needs attention soon - before a solution becomes impractical.
Beaufort’s parking problems over the past ten years have gravitated from acute during the height of tourist season to now becoming a chronic or long-term problem as the town’s permanent population continues to grow. The situation is so significant that the town designated metered parking spaces on some side streets in the residential areas of the town and has restricted parking on other streets to assure homeowners who lack off-street parking, a place for their vehicles.
While the current parking program seems to be working now, it is destined to worsen quickly as the town’s population growth continues and as more visitors are anticipated to flood the town once the I-42 interstate connects the Raleigh-Triangle metro market to Carteret County.
The casual proposal to create a two-block walking mall in the downtown area between Turner and Queen Street, thus removing 95 parking spaces, was presented to the town board as a “pie in the sky” concept by Susan Sanders, a member of the town’s Harbor and Waterway Plans Committee.
The genesis of the concept came about due to a report indicating the need to refurbish and strengthen the town’s docks and bulkhead along Taylor Creek which may, during the reconstruction process, disrupt downtown parking on the waterside. Ms. Sanders acknowledged that parking is not part of the Harbor Plans Committee concerns but because of the possible disruption of parking the committee was just mentioning an “extreme idea” without expecting action.
There is no question that the walking mall concept has merit and in fact many of the downtown merchants responded favorably when polled by News-Times reporter Mike Shutak. But these favorable comments were contingent on finding replacement for the existing parking that is already stressed as Jill Davies, manager of Island Proper noted. “There are already issues with (local business) employees finding parking,” she explained.
Ms. Sanders and her committee are to be commended for expressing this “extreme concept” because it generates needed conversation and imaginative thinking to solve a growing problem that is going to overwhelm the town’s capacity in a few short years.
As the saying goes, sometimes situations have to get worse before they can get better and though this was only a proposal, it draws attention to the problem. In fact, the focus should not be on the potential of 95 lost parking spaces but instead on the possibility of providing even more parking with imaginative solutions and alternatives.
The fact that the town is the county seat, resulting in high traffic for government services including court as well as the jail, only exacerbates an already challenging parking problem. It is not unusual in the summer, when court is in session, to see overflow parking that stretches the length of Broad Street and along Cedar Street.
But finding these alternatives will be challenging since much of the town is already built out with either residential or commercial structures. The fact that many of the homes near the downtown area are historic and have been designated as such severely restricts any tear-down possibilities.
One solution for the town is to look for relatively new structures such as the county’s jail, administrative building, or the social services building that can be razed for off-street parking or parking decks without having to fight historic commissions and a variety of zoning regulations.
Those county buildings, in addition to being conveniently located within easy walking distance to the downtown business area, are at or near their capacity and in some instances will soon require needed up-fitting. The county jail, in particular, needs major expansion but because of its location it may be a challenge to find adequate space for any additions to the current structure.
Recognizing that the county’s facilities will soon become inefficient, it is not unreasonable for the town to consider negotiating with county officials to find a better location for its offices that will accommodate current and future needs. In the process the town can acquire the county’s real estate, or have the county repurpose the property, to be used for parking.
Like the proposal for a walking mall, these solutions are extreme as well. But considering the continuing increase in property values, time is not a friend for the town and imaginative solutions need to be considered.
Finding parking solutions will not be cheap but those expenses need to be compared to the cost of visitors and residents who, out of frustration in finding any parking, may decide that Beaufort is not all that welcoming, which will result in lost business and tax revenues, not to mention reputation.
The town’s harbor committee suggestion of a downtown walking mall that would eliminate parking was obviously outside their zone of responsibility, but they are to be commended for their “pie in the sky” proposal. It draws attention to a problem- parking- that is in immediate need of a long term solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.