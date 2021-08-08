This week’s action by President Biden reinstating the eviction moratorium preventing landlords from evicting non-paying tenants, is proof that our constitutional rights are no longer valued when they conflict with Democrats and their ultra-liberal cadre spreading money like oil to garner votes in future elections.
A week before the previously mandated eviction moratorium was to end, President Biden acknowledged an earlier Supreme Court decision which confirmed that the mandate is an unlawful “taking” of private property by the federal government. But faced with growing dissent from his Democrat caucus, the President unilaterally re-instituted the moratorium for an additional two months, further damaging property owners as they continue to pay taxes, mortgages and other expenses associated with being the primary property owner, without the benefit of income.
Now the liberals in congress have set their collective eyes on another prize - student loans. The Washington Post, just days after the President unconstitutional action reported that “A torrent of Congressional Democrats is calling on the White House to extend the soon-expiring pause on federal student loan payments, emboldened by their success in pressuring the Biden administration to approve a new eviction moratorium.”
A reader, commenting on Wednesday’s editorial about the need for better accountability of eviction funds amounting to $46.5 billion, astutely noted that the federal government has passed out about $2 trillion through the federal Cares Act that were ostensibly designed to cover day to day costs, including housing or rental expenses. The money was distributed in the form of unemployment assistance of $600 on top of the weekly state unemployment benefits, a boost in food stamps, child care credits and three stimulus checks.
Despite the availability of funds to pay for daily living expenses such as rent, the federal government took the additional step to ban, illegally, evictions for delinquent or non-payment of rent. And now, as they focus on student debt, Democrats are looking to build their base of support even further.
Arguing for the continued pause on the payment of student debt, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) stated, “Time is running out on the student-loan payment pause. The payment pause gives us a moment to focus on, the same way the eviction moratorium gave us a moment to focus on, what’s happening in this country.”
What is happening is that Americans are losing their sense of responsibility and thus their intrinsic values. The country is being trained, if not indoctrinated, to become totally reliant on the federal government for every need - education, housing, food and even incidentals.
Janet Yellen, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, fearing possible collapse of the nation’s economy because of the constant flow of dollars in federal give-away programs, is pressing Congress to raise the debt ceiling. She has now instituted emergency measures, including withholding payment of federal pension support, to assure that the dollar will remain solvent until Congress returns from its August recess.
America is becoming more and more dependent on federal programs that inhibit productivity as seen by the myriad of help wanted signs everywhere. Why work when Uncle Sugar will take care of you?
The continued illegal eviction moratorium and the added potential of delaying and eventually removing student debt exemplify the cavalier attitude of Congress when it comes to both the law and financial reality. The long term impacts of political actions are ignored simply to satisfy the short term goal to get re-elected.
The simple solution to make the country productive again is to stop funding programs that are redundant, ineffective and now unconstitutional. Otherwise we will become a country very similar to China, where the source of all life will emanate from the central government.
