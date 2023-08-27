Carteret Community College is finding itself putting out fires (pun intended) that could possibly have been avoided by simply being more diligent in communicating with the residents and farm owners located near and surrounding the college’s soon to be constructed fire training center on Laurel Road in the county’s North River community east of Beaufort.
Laurel Road is a connector between Merrimon Road and N.C. Highway 101, and for the most part is surrounded by small farms and horse stables. In early July home owners living on the road became curious about a large concrete pad being poured on a 6-acre lot owned by the college. After several inquiries the nearby residents and property owners were surprised to discover that the community college is in the process of building a multi-level metal building for firefighting training.
The structure, which is scheduled to arrive the last week of August, will have multiple floors with individual rooms and a five-story platform to be used in conducting live fire training. Additional training will include height certification, multi-story ingress and egress, shipboard firefighting, small space maneuvering, various rescue operations, ventilation and ladder training as well as engine company operations.
All of this sounds very imposing and somewhat frightening to those who know only about fires from what they read and see in the news, especially so for the residents and property owners who live and work in close proximity to the training facility.
Once the North River residents became aware of the planned facility they began asking questions which the college has, in their opinion, not adequately answered.
With the exception of LP gas to start fires, the college has guaranteed the residents that no hazardous chemicals such as treated wood or firefighting foam will be used in the training, which according to other firefighting academies is a standard practice.
But there remain concerns about the noise, heat and even the potential of sparks from the training which could unintentionally start a fire in the surrounding area. The possibility of noise during day and night training is of particular concern for the residents who live directly across the two-lane road that fronts the future fire training center, as well as nearby horse stables.
The college contends, rightfully, that the facility is a permitted use for the property, and for that reason did not feel that it was necessary to contact the nearby residents and property owners to advise, let alone ask for permission, to build the training facility. Further, the college has noted that the training facility has been discussed in its board meetings which were subsequently reported in the News-Times and in other forms of communication.
To date, college representatives including college president Dr. Traci Mancini, have conducted several meetings with concerned property owners in both private and public settings. Last Saturday college officials met with over 100 community residents at Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church to hear their concerns and to answer questions.
While the effort on the part of the college is commendable, it has been and remains insufficient for those concerned.
The property owners were equally disappointed when they presented their concerns to the county commissioners this past week. “I think once it’s underway…it won’t be nearly as bad as people think,” County Commissioner Ed Wheatly stated during the commissioner’s meeting Monday evening. “I think it will be almost unnoticed by a lot of people. It’s got to go somewhere,” he concluded.
That response only enhanced the Laurel Road residents and property owner’s sense of being ignored and being stuck with an environmental problem that would not have been approved elsewhere in the county.
There’s no question the college has lived up the letter of the law regarding seeking and receiving proper permits for the training center, but the college has failed to be more sensitive about the potential fears which it should have considered. It is a community college, and so the officers and staff could and should have been more aggressive in including the North River community in their plans, which they did not.
Now that the construction of the facility is about to start, the college should make efforts to repair the damage done by doubling down on connecting and communicating with the concerned residents.
One effort that should be initiated is to invite representatives of other such facilities to make presentations to the Laurel Road residents. Cape Fear Community College Firefighting Academy would be a good start.
The academy’s 10-acre training facility consists of a similar, if not larger structure, and is located on the community college’s north campus in Castle Hayne. And, if the residents want, the college should arrange for a site visit to observe the training process.
What is needed now, ironically, is damage control by the college and its officers. As noted, “community” is in the title of the college, and based on the lack of communications and an apparent, “you’re getting this training facility no matter what” attitude, corrective action is needed to strengthen community relations.
In the meantime, the Laurel Road residents are left to simmer as they await the first day of firefighting training to find out just what the results will be. The college needs, (pun intended again) to dampen these fears now.
