It is often difficult to find an appropriate and refined way to create a lasting monument or memorial for those we honor and cherish, so it was fitting that several creeks in the Atlantic community were recently named for the six Down East residents who died in a February plane crash off Core Banks.
The idea began with Jennifer “Bean” Stinnett, who wanted to create a lasting memorial for her close friend Stephanie Fulcher, who died along with her son Jonathon “Kole” McInnis in a Feb. 13 plane crash east of Drum Inlet. Stephanie, 45, and Kole, 15, both of Sea Level, were returning with three other Down East youngsters, Jake Taylor, 16, Atlantic, Noah Styron,15, Cedar Island, and Michael “Daily” Shepherd, 15, Atlantic, after a weekend hunting trip on Lake Mattamuskeet in nearby Hyde County.
In addition to those Down East residents killed in the plane crash were Stephanie’s boyfriend Hunter Parks, owner of the downed aircraft, along with the pilot, Ernest “Teen” Rawls, and his son, Jeffery, the co-pilot, both Greenville residents.
The shock felt by the close knit communities Down East was palpable and the outpouring of support was immediate.
Down East Carteret County, which begins at the North River Bridge, is a unique region made up of 11 distinct and proud communities, each with their own identities, colloquialisms and even subtle differences in their terminology and brogue.
But one thing is absolute- they are proud of their heritage and when any event impacts one community, be it a storm or a tragedy such as the February plane crash, these communities come together as one total unit.
That response from the immediate community and the surrounding regions of the state, let alone from individuals from other regions of the country who know the area, was as much a story as was the tragic loss of life that occurred from the plane crash. It verified what we in Carteret County already know- Down East is special, in its ecology, its culture and its people.
That unique quality of people and culture proved itself again in late June when Ms. Stinnett and family friends Mark and Joey Smith began thinking of a unique way to memorialize the four young men, and Kole’s mother Stephanie.
For several years Mark and Joey Smith, utilizing satellite photos, had been recording the unofficial names of area creeks surrounding the Atlantic community with help from the residents. With that effort underway, Mark Smith suggested the idea of naming several of the undesignated creeks in memory of Stephanie Fulcher, Hunter Parks and the four young hunters.
“I thought it was a great idea,” James Fulcher, brother of Stephanie and Kole’s uncle, told the News-Times. “I didn’t realize there were any (creeks) that hadn’t been officially named so it was brilliant.”
It is not unusual to name highways, bridges and buildings as a memorial to individuals or events. In many cases those memorials are seen only when they are visited or traveled on as in the case of roadway and bridges. The naming of a creek is different.
Fisherman, hunters and boaters often times remark on a location even if they aren’t physically nearby. To add to the value of this effort, each time a boater or hunter is looking at a chart of the area surrounding Atlantic there’s a good chance they’ll see the name of Kole, Daily, Jake, Noah, Hunter and Stephanie.
Remarking on the effort to name the creeks, Mark Smith explained that “all of these old names (of various creeks) that our parents and grandparents knew will soon fade away. We’ve been writing them on the photos and our dream is to one day have all of them put on a map or chart. We’ll see how these first six go.”
There is no question that this effort to establish the names of creeks in Atlantic and throughout Down East Carteret County is valuable. But the back story behind this first effort is particularly moving.
The lives lost on that fateful day in February will never be recovered but their memories and the impact of their tragic deaths will be remembered, but not by a static structure such as a building or roadway. Instead, they will be memorialized and identified with the living and vibrant creeks in Atlantic, that paradoxically, will be teeming with life, ebbing and flowing with the tide just as if Stephanie, Hunter, Kole, Daily, Noah and Jake would be if they were alive.
These memorials are a testimony to what makes Down East Carteret County so very unique – it is a community of hard-working people who appreciate their surroundings and recognize that when things are at their worst, this community is always at its best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.