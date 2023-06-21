Despite the controversy over this year’s winning fish in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, the annual hunt for a big fish and a big payoff, totaling $5.58 million, the fishing tourney has been a giant success for both the county’s and tournament’s future.
This year’s tournament was bookended by lightning strikes, one literal, the other figurative and the end result has been, pardon the pun, electrifying.
On the first day of the tournament, Monday, the Hatteras built 65-ft. April Mae, fishing out of Beaufort, was struck by lightning just one hour after hooks were dropped. A lightning bolt struck the boat’s metal superstructure, frying every electrical device and blowing holes in the vessel. Fortunately, no one the boat was injured and the vessel remained seaworthy with some power to its engine, which the vessel’s captain attempted to use to get home before having to rely on a tow to the dock.
That event foreshadowed another figurative lightning strike on the last day of the tournament which has generated national publicity and even more energy.
Just 45 minutes before hooks were to be hauled in Saturday to close out the 65th Big Rock Tournament, Capt. Greg McCoy and the crew of the Jarrett Bay built boat Sensation hooked what appeared to be the winning fish. Seven hours later the boat backed into Big Rock Landing on the Morehead City waterfront to weigh its catch. As the fish hung on the scales registering 619.4 pounds, tournament officials took note of a sizable shark bite on one side of the marlin.
Citing guidelines of the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) which prescribes that any “mutilation to the fish prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh” disqualifies a catch, the tournament committee awarded the top prize to the Nags Head boat Sushi, which had landed a 484.5-pound blue marlin the day before.
Had the tournament committee not disqualified the entry, Sensation and her crew would have won $2.77 million for the largest fish to be landed but also the only one to exceed 500 pounds, thereby winning the Fabulous Fishing Prize of $739,500 for a total of $3.5 million.
Controversy in high stake situations of this type is not unexpected. In 2010, the tournament committee disqualified what would have been the winning fish, an 885-pounder landed by the crew of the Citation. But because one of the mates on the boat did not have a fishing license as required by tournament rules, the entry was disqualified. In comparison to this past week’s controversy that story got minor national attention because of the winnings in question, just under $1 million, were not as glitzy as this year’s potential purse of $3.5 million.
While both of these stories bring attention to the thrill, agony and even danger of what is now a nationally recognized tournament, it also reminds us of the importance that this event is for the county, region and state.
The week-long event in early June not only brings hundreds of boats, their crews and families to Morehead City and surrounding towns, it also attracts thousands of visitors who walk along the town’s waterfront as boats pull in to weigh their catch. The tournament, over the years, has included a variety of celebrities but the addition of basketball star Michael Jordon the past three years has had a major impact.
Significant improvements have been made to make this tournament a spectator sport, something that seems antithetical to an activity that takes place 60-plus miles offshore on individual fishing vessels.
The tournament committee has invested heavily in a variety of transmission systems, including its own TV production to broadcast the waterfront weigh-ins for anyone to see, as well as a system for listeners and viewers to hear the communications between the boats and tournament headquarters. And this year, using satellite links, visitors standing at the Big Rock Landing could watch real time video from selected boats as the captain and crews sought the winning fish.
In addition to improvements for the benefit of the competitors and the viewers, the tournament committee continues to make major investments in the community. After last year’s tournament the Big Rock Foundation distributed $1 million for the second consecutive year to various non-profit organizations in the county and region. A similar contribution may be in the offing this year as well but that total amount has yet to be determined.
To its credit the Big Rock Blue Marlin Foundation has created a program of charitable giving that is flexible and responsive to the needs of the community. There are established core charities designated for yearly support, such as county’s hospital, Hospice, the Boys and Girls Club and Broad Street Clinic, to name a few. In addition to these beneficiaries the foundation also accepts requests from a variety of local and regional non-profit organizations.
Over the past 37 years since the foundation was created, the tournament has resulted in over $8.57 million in charitable donations for a variety of organizations. The foundation, with the guidance of its giving committee, looks to support programs that they determine are “high impact” programs that will have long term results.
All of this success, both the national and international recognition of the tournament as well as the benefits for the local economy and generous donations that have been a lifeline to numerous non-profits, is attributable to a farsighted organization that saw the potential in what was originally a local fishing tournament among charter boat captains.
Although the tournament is in the books, the controversy over the winning fish will continue to swirl, but the end result is even more publicity for the county and the tournament which lays claim to being the largest in the country, if not the world. We’ll let others debate the outcome and even the designation of the tournament but for Carteret County, the region and the state there’s no doubt about its financial impact. It is unequalled in our view, hook, line and sinker.
