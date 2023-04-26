Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is changing the illicit drug environment for the good. Yes, the good. It is deadly and that is, (finally, some would say) getting the attention of policy makers, who for years have simply accepted the degradation of society as a result of the rampant drug culture.
The sheer power of fentanyl, which is easily manufactured, colorless and odorless, is killing unsuspecting drug users. It is a drug that knows no demographic boundaries. Regardless of ethnicity, economic status or even education, this drug is killing hundreds of thousands annually.
In reality Fentanyl is misnamed as a drug - it’s a poison with deadly consequences.
For too long policy makers have complacently acknowledged social and cultural destruction by illicit drugs. Either out of frustration or disinterest, large cities such as New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, have acquiesced to the rampaging growth of drug usage, setting aside “safe spaces” for addicts to exchange needles and to self-administer their drugs with emergency personnel standing by in the case of an overdose.
Oregon has taken majors steps to decriminalize drug usage and sales, and as a result has the highest rates of methamphetamine and prescription opioid misuse in the nation. It ranks first in the nation for percent of the population needing but not receiving treatment for substance use disorders, second in the nation for deaths due to drug use, and sixth in the nation for deaths due to alcohol.
The nation has given up on trying to change the public’s view to such a point that states are legalizing recreational marijuana. North Carolina has just approved medical marijuana, which pundits predict will open the door in the near term for recreational use.
These actions remove the moral backdrop for police officers, the courts and citizens to demand that illicit drugs should be removed from the streets.
Carteret County’s Health Department, under the direction of Dr. Randall Williams, is taking advantage of this new-found awareness and fear of the poison that is fentanyl with a series of conversations with high school students in an effort to stop the usage before it starts.
Funded by a grant from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Brook Barnhill, an intern graduate student at ECU currently working on a master’s degree in Public Health, is developing a curriculum for high school students, addressing the dangers of highly addictive drugs and promoting avoidance pathways.
“I want these students to have tools to know how to react when they’re faced with substance misuse around their families or friends,” the Croatan High School graduate explained during a recent interview with News-Times reporter Cheryl Burke.
But even Barnhill seems to have fallen into the trap about the common use of drugs in describing the consequence of consuming drugs poisoned with fentanyl. “You can’t tell the difference between laced and clean drugs. Fentanyl increases (the) likelihood of fatal and non-fatal overdoses,” she noted.
There is no such thing as a clean illicit drug. There are different variants, some more addictive than others, but all are dangerous. But there has been a sense of acceptance that experimentation will take place and therein lies the greater threat.
Remarking on previous efforts such as the now famous ‘Just Say No’ to drugs campaign, one WCHS student noted that Barnhill’s program, entitled A Bridge to a Future Without Addiction, has more depth than the previous national program. Even that student alluded to a misconception about the threat illicit drugs represent stating, “Especially with fentanyl, you can take drugs as a joke, but then you’re dead.”
Too often unsuspecting experimenters, mostly adolescents but also young adults, have decided to experiment with ‘uppers’ such as cocaine or amphetamines or ‘downers’ such as prescription sedatives or opioids, to get the “experience.” As both Barnhill and several students noted, the simple addition of fentanyl in the production process results in deadly consequences.
The program faces immense challenges as it pushes against the flood of misinformation, connections and peer pressure through social media, compounded by tangential acceptance of recreational drugs by celebrities. America’s youth are being ever so subtly lulled into a sense that a little experimentation is acceptable.
Now that the poison fentanyl is being incorporated in the production process, there is not only growing awareness but hopefully growing fear in accepting any illicit drug, regardless of the reputation of the source, out of fear of death.
That fear however is being tempered by public efforts to respond to drug overdoses with quick action utilizing such products as Naloxone, also known as Narcan, an opioid overdose drug that revives the user and often times saves their life. While the effort to save lives is important, it is secondary to the more important effort to stop any and ALL drug use before it starts which is the goal of this new curriculum that challenges existing perceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.