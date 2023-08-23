One of the key elements of an incorporated municipality is an identifiable business district, where the town’s residents and visitors gather to conduct business and in the process create a sense of place. That need for a clear identity has been a problem for Cape Carteret as it watches cars speed by at one of the county’s busiest intersections where N.C. 58 and N.C. 24 meet, but with the farsighted efforts of its town board and town manager this could soon be rectified.
Utilizing the town’s 2022 Land Use Plan, Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush presented a development concept at the town board’s Aug. 14 meeting, showing the creation of a triangular “town center” that will include a parcel bounded by Highway 58 on the west side, Highway 24 on the south leg and Taylor Notion Road that cuts diagonally across the northeast side of the proposed area.
Rush explained that to make this concept work the town will have to create a zoning district that will establish development regulations and incentivize the property owners to develop the area in a manner consistent with the “town center” concept. Rush pointed to the very successful Mayfaire development in Wilmington and Market Common development in Myrtle Beach. For a more local example of the proposed development he used the Village West development in Emerald Isle as another example of what can be expected.
“The ultimate goal,” Rush noted, “is to facilitate new private development in the area to create a truly special and distinct sense of place…with public gathering spaces, provide alternative housing options in a quality manner and enhance the property values for the landowners within the district.”
Considering the town is willing to facilitate and in fact promote the design work, it is hard to imagine that there would be any resistance. “I view this effort as a cooperative partnership between the town, the affected landowners and the community to hopefully create something special for the entire community, and is also a win for the affected landowners.”
With the continued population and business increases in the state’s piedmont region, coupled with the soon to be completed I-42 that begins in the Raleigh-Triangle market and terminates in Newport, Carteret County is destined to see major growth in both tourism and permanent residents. In fact, that growth is well underway, stressing municipal and county public services which are supported by ad valorem and sales taxes, so expanding the retail and commercial investments will in turn generate more tax support for these services.
Because Highways 58 and 24 provide an alternative and much used connection to and from the county’s beaches for travelers, Cape Carteret is already feeling the impacts of the county’s tourist and commercial growth, but the town is not benefiting from its potential as a retail center.
Cape Carteret’s current business district is designed more on a strip mall basis with most businesses boarding one side of Highway 24 which provides a convenient shopping point for visitors before crossing the Emerald Isle bridge to their final destination on the county’s beaches. But other than for convenience, there is no retail or community hub to attract visitors for more than just a brief stopover.
The absence of a community center diminishes the image of the town as a cohesive community which in turn does little to entice retail investment.
With the development of a true “town center” Cape Carteret will present a more stable and inviting respite for both permanent town residents as well as visitors, thereby increasing the potential for retail investments. The potential for increased business activity will provide additional sales tax revenues to support the town’s growing infrastructure needs, which will go a long way to removing the increased demand on ad valorem taxes.
The preliminary plans for the area designated as the “town center” will allow all of the uses currently approved in the existing B-20, R-20 and R-30 zoning districts. In addition to those current uses, the concept will promote multi-family residential or village single-family residential development, requiring that at least 25% of the project be maintained as vegetative area.
While there are sure to be tweaks to the plan and some questions about the process, the entire concept is totally dependent on the support of the property owners involved in the district as well as the board. It is a public-private partnership that requires buy-in by all parties. Without commitment, Commissioner Steve Martin warned, nothing will happen.
Considering the rapid growth of the town and the resulting stress on services, “nothing” is not an option.
