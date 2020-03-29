As government offices avoid public meetings in confined spaces due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, state, county and municipal public officials are relying on the benefits of technology to conduct their public meetings. Terms such as video conferencing and Zoom (a brand of video conferencing) are becoming more prevalent. These government meetings, while convenient, are creating a physical and psychological barrier for public participation.
The digital universe has radically changed our day to day business activities, impacting our social interactions and entertainment. And now, due to the closure of schools brought on by the virus pandemic, even education is being altered. The current pandemic is accelerating this change and there is every indication that this reliance on the virtual world provided by digital technology will become permanent.
Our civic and government activities are now embracing this new digital environment with the potential of voting on line and most recently the use of digital conferencing technology for public meetings.
Recent examples of virtual public meetings are the March 18 county transportation committee meeting to develop a $651 million highway priority list; the March 24 Cedar Point commissioners meeting to determine a zoning request; and the March 23 county school board meeting to discuss the upcoming budget that included conversation about the early college program Marine and Science Technology (MaST) at Carteret Community College.
The old saw, “government goes to those who show up” is being challenged by this new form of public meeting. While the virtual environment of the public forums via the internet and phone systems provide more viewership for the public, it paradoxically removes public participation.
Now, because the participants, both public and government officials, meet only in the digital conference room, the public has no physical involvement. The public is simply a viewer of the meetings and subsequent actions.
As noted, “government goes to those who show up” represents the perspective that by citizens attending meetings, the governing boards have a greater sense of the passion and interest from those they govern. A good example was the county board of education’s meetings in June and July of last year, during which the board debated the future of the early college program, MaST. Hundreds of concerned parents attended the meetings to hear the board’s discussions and in the process let the board members know that they were determined to fight the possible closure of the school.
Monday’s board of education meeting, conducted via a digital conference, and attended by the public virtually, once again discussed this issue. This time the board members were isolated from the audience as they joined the virtual meeting from their respective offices and homes. This isolated and secure environment gave the board members security from public review. Fortunately, a News-Times reporter attended electronically and reported on the meeting.
The practice of virtual government meetings will become more prevalent in the future, even after the pandemic passes, posing a serious threat for civic involvement. Not all voters have the technical skills or equipment to log in to the meetings. And because all of the participants are separated, there is a lack of communications and presence. This will give elected officials a sense of comfort knowing they won’t face constituents as they make decisions.
This new meeting environment requires more scrutiny and coverage on the part of the media - an effort the News-Times is committed to provide. But additionally, the virtual meeting environment will require a different approach in allowing the public to participate, which may result in more delays to allow time for comments and responses.
The public and the press must remain vigilant, otherwise public participation in government decisions will be diminished and possibly denied.
