Fearing the growing discontent with his administration’s handling of the economy, President Biden is seeking to mitigate the bad economic news by promoting the benefits of tax refunds. But due to the immense backlog of 2020 tax filings yet to be concluded by the IRS, the president’s efforts to deflect the political impact of the bad economy may be doomed before it even gets started.
Friday the U.S. Labor Department announced that inflation had soared to a level, 7.5%, not seen since the disastrous Carter administration 40-years prior, which according to economists, is wiping out any benefits of recent wage increases that Biden has touted as a major success in his administration. To quell the rapid inflation that is readily apparent in consumer prices, the Fed has announced plans to begin raising interest rates which, in the short term, will put additional upward pressure on prices, further reducing incomes.
Earlier this week the president and N.C. Governor Roy Cooper made public announcements advising taxpayers to file early in order to take advantage of any possible tax refunds. Both announcements by these Democrat leaders were made with the anticipation that the Labor Department’s scheduled economic report would be dismal, which would negatively impact political prospects of their agenda and the upcoming mid-term elections.
As is the normal liberal approach to economic stresses, both the president and governor were directing taxpayers to look to the government, in this case the IRS, to soften the financial challenge chaos caused by illiberal spending. The advice being given is to file early and wait patiently- very patiently- according to the IRS news release, for the remainder of the president’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
In an effort to quell the disastrous economic impacts of the draconian lockdown of the private sector, particularly small businesses in the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Biden began throwing money helter-skelter into the economy by enhancing unemployment compensation and increasing child tax credits without considering alternatives or the eventual cost.
But all good things eventually come to an end as did the enhanced unemployment benefits that ran out in the fall of last year, and the additional child tax credits which ended December of last year. It is the Child Tax Credit that the administration is now hoping will mitigate the growing unrest among voters.
A January AP story noted that, “By the Biden administration’s math, the expanded child tax credit and its monthly payments were a policy success that paid out $93 billion (yes that’s billion) over six months.”
The Child Tax Credit offered $3,600 a year for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17, of which six months of payments were advanced on a monthly basis through the end of 2021. Through this program eligible families received $300 a month for each child under six and $250 per child older than that. Now the families are awaiting the other half of the child tax credits which will be doled out in the form of tax refunds once taxes are filed and then reviewed by the IRS.
But the IRS review process is where the administration’s deflection efforts will fail. While the nation’s population has expanded almost 60% since 1948 the IRS staffing has not kept pace and in fact has shrunk, resulting in an inability to handle the normal routine of tax forms let alone the oncoming rush expected starting this month.
Compounding the staff shortages is the fact that the IRS is now dealing with more complicated tax filing rules and forms. Andrew Foster, tax attorney with the Morehead City law firm of Harvell & Collins, noted in recent radio interview on WTKF that the IRS is redistributing staff to attempt to handle tax inquiries and to reduce paperwork. Dr. Kerri Tassin, of the Missouri State University Accounting Department is advising taxpayers to file electronically rather than use paper documents, speculating that paperwork will only delay the review process.
There are several problems with directing taxpayer to electronic filing. The vast majority of taxpayers lack the technical knowledge to use electronic files, or the technology required to do the filings, and in many cases are untrusting of the whole electronic universe, a concern that is justified considering the growing number of instances of computer hacking.
But even if the refunds do arrive by mid-year, not very likely considering the IRS’s earlier announcements, they will be too little for the average household and too late to salvage the Biden administration’s and Democrat party’s declining image.
The president and many liberal governors such as Gov. Cooper, determined that government action was needed to initiate quarantines that focused primarily on the small business community without considering the economic or social cost. Now the cost is coming due, with hyper-inflation resulting in additional closure of businesses that have yet to recover from the previous government enforced lockdowns. Those closures will once again increase unemployment lines, creating an even deeper hole for the nation’s economy.
The efforts of President Biden and Gov. Cooper to promote Child Tax Credit Day of Action earlier this week is designed to deceive the public with the impression that government is the ultimate source of our economic wellbeing. Ironically, the source of this government largesse is the IRS, a federal agency designed and dedicated to collecting our hard earned revenues, not disbursing them
