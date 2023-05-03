As the country careens from crisis to crisis and from confusion to chaos, Thursday’s call to a National Day of Prayer is more than just a nice thought. It is an opportunity to pause and reflect on both our nation’s blessings and opportunities, which we are degrading by impetuous actions.
The international crises of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the possibility of conflict with China over the future of Taiwan, as well as the growing unrest in Africa, the Middle East and now South America, is adding daily to conflicts already experienced within this country. The recent violent death of five Texas residents by an illegal immigrant who was on the lam from both Immigration Custom Enforcement (ICE) as well as other Texas jurisdictions, leads the headlines.
Adding to these real physical threats, the nation is wandering about in a state of befuddlement as to what constitutes male and female, which is further confusing our conversations, let alone our highly susceptible youth. Despite empirical biological evidence that there are only two genders, the nation finds itself locked in heated debate about the creation of numerous genders- a debate between reality and make-believe.
Considering all these facts, it is time to stop for one moment and reflect on all that we enjoy and challenge the reasoning for allowing its destruction. It’s time for a prayerful pause.
This call for a National Day of Prayer has historic relevance, beginning with the founding of our nation. Even before the split with what was at the time the most powerful nation in the world, England, leaders called for not only prayer but also fasting to seek divine guidance, and in the process, conduct serious introspection about the cause and solutions to the problems.
Even Benjamin Franklin, a self-described deist who put less concern in the belief of God and more into living a moral life, proposed a general fast and prayer which was approved by the Pennsylvania President and Council in 1747 to seek God’s covering as the country faced constant raids by French and Spanish insurgents.
At his urging a notice was published in the Pennsylvania Gazette, “We have...thought fit...to appoint...a Day of Fasting & Prayer, exhorting all, both Ministers & People...to join with one accord in the most humble & fervent supplications that Almighty God would mercifully interpose and still the rage of war among the nations & put a stop to the effusion of Christian blood.”
Since the nation’s founding, our history is replete with calls for prayer and fasting, seeking both guidance and help beyond mankind’s understanding and ability. On two separate occasions General George Washington, facing the world’s largest and most capable Army with ragtag volunteers, called for a national day of prayer for divine intervention.
In May 1776 he asked that the Continental Congress order a prayer…. “to supplicate the mercy of Almighty God, that it would please Him to pardon all our manifold sins and transgressions, and to prosper the arms of the United Colonies, and finally establish the peace and freedom of America upon a solid and lasting foundation;
And then again as the Continental Army rested at Valley Forge in April 1778 Gen. Washington sought prayer and fasting… “to set apart Wednesday, the 22nd inst., to be observed as a day of Fasting, Humiliation and Prayer, that at one time, and with one voice, the righteous dispensations of Providence may be acknowledged, and His goodness and mercy towards our arms supplicated and implored…”
Through every major calamity and threat the nation has faced in its 300-year arc of history, our leaders have come to the conclusion that mankind is not the answer but the root of the problem. In 1863, facing the greatest threat to a unified nation President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a National Day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer- “The awful calamity of civil war...may be but a punishment inflicted upon us for our presumptuous sins to the needful end of our national reformation as a whole people...We have forgotten God...We have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become...too proud to pray to the God that made us! It behooves us then to humble ourselves before the offended Power, to confess our national sins.”
Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt, both facing wars that were ostensibly dedicated to ending all wars, called for a prayerful endeavor by the nation. In 1952, President Harry Truman, having had to make the unenviable decision of unleashing the most destructive force known at the time, the atom bomb, and facing the threat of Communist tyranny and dissension internally, made the National Day of Prayer an annual observance. “In times of national crisis when we are striving to strengthen the foundations of peace...we stand in special need of Divine support,” he noted.
As conflicts rage around the world and within the borders of our great nation, as national leaders grapple with debate between reality and perception, the time for a pause is needed. Whether it is for spiritual guidance or for just a moment of introspection, Thursday, May 4 is calling the country to appreciate, honor and respect the values and sacrifices that have made this country a beacon of hope and freedom.
