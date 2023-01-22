N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s announcement this week that he is running for governor in 2024 is a clear indication that state politics is both big business requiring millions of dollars in investments and has become a full-time occupation. But, the nature and messaging used in the announcement shows it is now a “blood sport,” where the intention is not to win the support of the constituents, it is to crush the opposition.
Stein’s announcement comes just three months after the mid-term elections and 22 months ahead of the general election when the country will decide who leads the nation in Washington, DC and who will lead the state as governor. Because the state constitution limits the governor to two four-year-terms the current occupant of the state house, Roy Cooper, a Democrat, is leaving an open seat for his party to nominate a successor.
For the past two years it has been obvious to most political observers that Stein, also a Democrat, now serving his second term as Attorney General, has been eyeing the governor’s office. He stands a good chance of facing other possible candidates such as former N.C. Supreme Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, former Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mandy Cohen and newly elected Congressman Jeff Jackson, Charlotte.
Stein’s announcement is definitely a preemptive move to intimidate these possible candidates, particularly Beasley who has several strong attributes should she choose to seek the nomination. She is African-American, has significant statewide name recognition as former Chief Justice of the state’s highest court and because of her very strong showing, albeit loss, in the mid-term U.S. Senate race.
Conrad Pogorzelski, president of Conservative Connections and former chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, told Carolina Journal reporter Theresa Opeka that Stein has reason to be scared of a primary race. “He won his last election by less than 15,000 votes out of 5 million cast.”
Instead of offering a more universal or ecumenical message to the voters about his qualifications and interest for the benefit of the entire state, Stein’s announcement went straight into attack mode, calling out Republicans and particularly Robinson, whom he obviously thinks will be his opponent in November 2024.
Working to generate fear, his announcement stated, “Our country is at a crossroads- and here in North Carolina our future will be decided by the slimmest of margins…The stakes could not be higher.”
Those stakes he articulated included debates over right to life for the unborn, successful efforts on the part of the Republican legislative leadership promoting school choice opportunities, and to maintain tight fiscal policies resulting in a positive balance sheet for the state in spite of the economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement went so far as to accuse the Republican party of favoring big business with “tax giveaways to big corporations and their out-of-state shareholders.” This description obviously ignores the fact that the current governor, Roy Cooper, continues to take great pleasure in announcing new businesses selecting to locate in the state after receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in tax abatement benefits.
In an effort to establish an early conflict with an opponent, Stein’s video announcement made efforts to describe Robinson as a bigot and firebomber, which seems a reach considering he is the state’s first African-American Lieutenant Governor.
Starting off the video, Stein tells the story of his father’s law office being firebombed in 1971 because of a legal battle involving public school segregation. “Today there’s a different set of bomb throwers, who threaten our freedoms and our future,” he states in the video, “while some politicians spark division, ignite hate and fan the flames of bigotry.”
Maybe Stein should watch his own video; he might learn something.
The nature of Stein’s narrative of focusing on bigotry and hate, targeting Republicans without offering a positive opportunity to engage all North Carolinians regardless of party affiliation, only heightens partisanship. It announces that he is interested in representing only one segment of the state’s population- Democrats.
His message ignores the growing number of unaffiliated voters who have the ability to choose which primary they will participate in, as well as enticing Republicans who might be open to an alternative party. It shows Stein’s reliance on an outdated political strategy to focus only on the party base despite the growing data indicating voters are fast becoming disconnected to single party support.
But there is one other component of his message; he is also announcing that he is abdicating his duties and responsibilities as the state’s highest law enforcement officer- Attorney General.
From this point on, he is running for his party’s nomination to be the Democrat candidate in the 2024 election- 22 months away. That means every action and decision he makes will first be based on a political calculus to determine what the impact will be to his campaign. And then secondly, if at all, what the impact will be on his statewide constituency- the taxpayers.
Now that Stein has announced his plans to be highly partisan and disconnected from his elected duties, the taxpayers and citizens can no longer trust him to be the unbiased interpreter of the constitution and the state’s chief law enforcement officer. If, as he professes to be truly ethical and concerned about citizens that he contends are threatened, Stein should resign as Attorney General and hand that duty to someone who will focus on the job in a professional, unbiased manner.
If he does resign, then as former Attorney General, he can ramp up his partisan polarizing rhetoric with abandon.
