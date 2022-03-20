N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement Thursday that he will continue his emergency powers declaration, in spite of his acknowledgement that the cause is no longer an emergency, is an example of age-old adage that “power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
In a meeting at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, Gov. Cooper noted that “we have turned the corner on this pandemic,” stating further that “the worst is over.” But this fact did not, in his opinion, warrant the lifting of the state of emergency declaration that he invoked over two years ago without following state statutes.
Over the past two years the governor has ignored the stipulations in the state’s Emergency Management Act of 1977 that required both a regular damage assessment report be given to the General Assembly as well as getting a consensus of his actions from his Council of State, consisting of the state’s other elected officials.
During this period the state has been controlled by a variety of executive orders- over 200- all dictated by the governor without consent and in most cases based on flawed information. Many of the orders were turned back by court order, but nonetheless they restrained trade, and in some cases, ruined businesses and by extension, lives.
The governor is very aware of the frustration expressed by Republican legislators who successfully incorporated a new Emergency Management Act with the 2021-22 budget. That reform bill establishes tighter restrictions on state of emergency declarations, limiting them to 30 days after unilateral action by the governor or 60 days after declaration with concurrence with the Council of State. Any additional time for a declaration of a state of emergency beyond this maximum 60-day period requires the legislature’s approval.
Unfortunately, this new law does not go into effect until 2023, after Cooper’s reign as governor ends. But this bill sits heavily on the governor and apparently, he is not giving up his powers to dictate the state’s business community and the public willingly; thus his decision to continue the new status quo of a non-ending emergency.
In a tangentially related act Cooper, frustrated with the desertion of several Democrats in the legislature who sided with Republican’s to force his hand in accepting the first state budget passed since his election six years ago, publically endorsed a primary opponent seeking to unseat another Democrat incumbent.
Shortly after the state’s primary filing opened, Cooper endorsed Val Applewhite, a former Fayetteville City Council member, to run against N.C. Sen. Kirk deViere, the Democrat incumbent representing Cumberland County. The obvious conclusion to this unseemly display of heavy-handed politics is that the governor wants total control and demands absolute fealty from his party and the state.
The governor’s actions do damage to both his party and his position as the state’s elected leader.
The damage to the party’s image will easily be overcome since he is moving on to other political pastures because he is prohibited from serving again as governor. But the damage to the Office of the Governor will be longer in correcting.
The declaration of emergency should mean something to those it is destined to impact. But now that there is no emergency, as described by the very person who is keeping the declaration in force, the meaning of the word is diminished.
This can best be described in the tale of the boy who cried wolf. In that story, a shepherd boy repeatedly cries wolf to trick the villagers into running out to protect their flock. After numerous false calls the villagers ignore the boy’s call when a wolf does appear to kill the sheep.
Not only does the declaration lose its impact and meaning as it did with the boy who cried wolf too many times, it also diminishes the support of the very agencies that are required to sustain and enforce the declarations. The result is that those agencies, in addition to losing credibility, are themselves less inclined to provide oversight.
The best example of this is when Gov. Cooper mandated that all businesses were required to maintain strict mask rules for their customers and that any individual not wearing a mask be forced to leave or be arrested. A majority of the state’s sheriffs publicly dismissed and demeaned Cooper’s executive order, announcing they would not enforce the mandate. A majority of the state’s private businesses, already suffering financially from a plethora of the governor’s draconian restrictions, likewise ignored his executive order.
Most recently the governor vetoed a legislative initiative, the Free the Smiles Act, a bipartisan measure blocking mandatory mask policies in the state’s public schools in spite of overwhelming support for the act by parents, students and medical professionals.
Rep. Keith Kidwell, (R), Beaufort County, chief sponsor of House Bill 264 limiting Cooper’s emergency powers, which eventually fell to a Gubernatorial veto, noted in a legislative meeting that the governor’s actions “undermine our constitution, the balance of power and the rule of law.”
Elected leaders should take note of the governor’s continued intransigence to the wishes of his constituents and his total reliance of dictates to manage the state. This is not leadership; it is bullying by the force of law to maintain his policies. The result is a growing distrust of government and a dismissal of authority which bodes ill for a civic community.
