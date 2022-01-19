Emerald Isle’s recent decision to redirect the channel leading into and out of the N.C. Wildlife Resources boat ramp, located in the beach town for boaters accessing Bogue Sound, brings into focus another development concern for the county and its municipalities- the need to prepare for massive growth of boating traffic.
Carteret County has the best water access of any coastal town in the state. From the farthest Down East community of Cedar Island to the western and more populated region of Cedar Point, the county is blessed by a wide variety of water systems that includes rivers, estuaries, sounds and the ocean, all of which are attracting boaters.
The growing popularity of boating, one of the activities not negatively impacted by the pandemic, has put added strain on the limited number of water access points in the county which, as in the case in Emerald Isle, is creating environmental stresses, and at other access points and boat ramps, parking stresses.
The county has more than 20 boat ramp and small boat launch facilities for kayaks and paddle boards. All of these facilities, many public and a few private, are at maximum capacity and beyond as boaters seek parking for their cars and trailers after they’ve launched their boats for a day on the water.
This past summer, as the country was emerging from the winter’s doldrums exacerbated by the pandemic quarantine, the county’s boat ramps were packed to overflowing. The experience at the two public ramps in Morehead City, one located on Arendell Street behind the Tourism Development Authority’s office and the other located at the base of the Newport River Bridge, are good examples. Both ramp facilities were so packed at various times that boaters were parking their cars and trailers on the highway right-of-way upwards to a quarter mile from the boat launching area.
Fortunately, for those boat owners who parked their cars and trailers along the highway and along the NC Railroad tracks, the city and highway department chose not to hand out citations or take aggressive action such as towing. This convenience is surely going to disappear as the overflow parking continues to expand beyond the boat ramp facilities.
With another year of quarantine still in the wings, as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 courses through the population, we can expect a repeat of the past year at the very least, and most likely a significant increase. All of which will take a toll on both landside spaces as well as the waterways and marshes.
Emerald Isle commissioners, responding to concerns about the heightened boat traffic and the subsequent damage of boat wakes on the 1.5 miles of marsh grasses and bottom surrounding the current channel, are now seeking to redirect the channel to mitigate the damage. Cost of this effort is estimated to be $1.1825 million with approximately two thirds of the funding coming from state’s Draft Inlet, Navigation and Aquatic Weed Fund which is funded with boating fuel taxes, boat title fees and transfer fees. The balance of approximately $600,000 will come from the town.
Fortunately for Emerald Isle the lion’s share of the expense for channel improvements comes from a state fund that N.C. Rep. Pat McElraft, (R) representing Carteret and Jones Counties, herself a resident of the town, ushered into existence after years of cajoling the legislature to utilize boating tax revenues for the coastal environment.
While these funds are available for estuarine spaces, they are not available for the land side issues such as parking and ramp construction, which are also being stressed. The current explosion of boating traffic is only a precursor of what the county and municipalities should expect in the coming years when U.S. Highway 70 is replaced by I-42.
Stories abound about the business growth in the state’s piedmont region and particularly in the Raleigh-Durham Triangle market. That growth is enticing more people, particularly young families, to locate there. These new families along with those currently living in the Raleigh-Durham market and further west, will be seeking nearby recreational amenities such as those found in Carteret County, which will be only two hours distant once the interstate is built.
Though most attention is focused on the county’s beaches there is, as was seen this past year, a growing interest to utilize other water resources such as the county’s sounds and rivers which is resulting in increased boating traffic. It will not be unusual in the next five to ten years to see caravans of cars trailering boats headed for the county’s boat ramps. The problem is that while there may be room for the boats in the water, there may not be room for the cars and trailers.
The county and its municipalities are already experiencing rapid growth of tourism and subsequent automobile congestion but now it also includes boats and trailers, and as seen with the Emerald Isle decision, the solutions won’t be cheap or easy for those communities providing water access.
