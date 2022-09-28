Karen Amspacher, Marshallberg
Since 1997, the Blessing of the Fleet has honored fishermen and their families who continue to work the waters of North Carolina’s rivers, sounds, bays, and our ocean waters near and far. This service and the processional of (commercial fishing vessels) has reminded generations of local families of their own rich heritage that is embedded in the tradition of commercial fishing.
As today’s generation has gathered over the years, the Blessing has memorialized those men and women who plied these same waters, harvesting oysters and clams, working their nets and pots, building an industry of faith and fortitude that despite all odds, continues today – small, but prouder and more important than ever.
In today’s world, the value of “local” has brought new energy to the commercial fishing industry. A new generation of fishermen is now benefitting from a renewed appreciation for the values of local seafood, the heritage of families and communities it represents and the unmatched taste North Carolina seafood brings to their tables.
From the first year of the Blessing, now 24 years ago, the most powerful images of the days captured the families aboard the boats, the children and grandchildren who throw the wreath for their ancestors, their ties to the past generations, reinforcing their connections to today’s working watermen and women, the ones who carry on this battered way of life. Their proud waves from the decks of their family’s workboat reminds all who participate and all who watch, that the Blessing of the Fleet is not just about the past, but a hope and reassurance for today, and tomorrow.
The Blessing of the Fleet is also about the communities that depend on this industry and always have. There was a time when the fish houses were the economic centers of these water-dependent villages and the harbors were filled with weathered boats, stacks of gear and the necessities of working men who followed the fish, knowledgeable of the tide, cautious of storms, ready for the right combination of weather and seasons to bring home their harvest.
The past several years, as hurricanes and the pandemic have taken its toll, it seems the losses are even greater. So many leaders from the industry are now gone, men who were the backbones of their community, leaders for the fishing communities they loved. Names like Fulcher and Styron, once synonymous with the stability of Down East communities, now gone as both the industry and the communities change and the fleet grows older.
This year’s Blessing is so needed, so important to the men and women whose families depended on this industry for their livelihood and their place in the world.
This celebration is also for the younger families, resilient and determined, investing their futures in new boats, adapting to new restrictions, opening new markets, that will allow them to continue the work they were born to do. There is hope, and we will honor the past with that assurance that the tradition continues with the same commitment that has sustained it for generations.
The late Jonathan Robinson, at the first Blessing of the Fleet and every year since, captured that understanding as he welcomed all who attended. His message continues to capture the role this Sunday morning service plays in keeping the spirit of those men and women etched in the hearts of today’s fleet.
“Each and everyone of you on behalf of some of the most creative and ingenious people ... the North Carolina Commercial Fishermen.
Thank you for sharing with us this special time when we pause to ask for God’s continued blessing on our fishing industry …
A time when we stop to give thanks for the abundant natural resources that God, the Creator, has provided us.
This is also a time of remembrance, a time to remember those fishermen, fathers, grandfathers, brothers who have gone before.
They were the ones who built the courthouses, built the schools, built the churches along the coast.
The North Carolina fishing industry has played an important role in North Carolina’s history … and will settle for nothing less than the same role in the future.
We thank you for being here and being part of this service today. We are all going to be richly blessed.”
- Jonathan Robinson, Proud Commercial Fisherman from Atlantic
The Blessing of the Fleet is held as part of the North Carolina Seafood Festival, an important reminder of the role the commercial fishing industry plays in bringing this public trust resource to consumers near and far. It is held on Sunday morning at the NC Port, a sacred time meant for stopping to give thanks and recognize the importance of God’s blessing on the men and women who continue this dangerous work.
Its location at the mouth of Beaufort Inlet, the music, the unspoken memories on the faces of those who come together and the voices of the people in prayer, all bring meaning to this time of reassurance for families whose stories a grounded in the workboats who proceed with reverence and honor during the processional.
The Blessing of the Fleet is truly a revival of this heritage, a reminder of this community’s deep connection to the waters that define its future, and a call to today’s generation to carry on proudly, worthy of the men and women who came before.
2021 Blessing of the Fleet: NC State Port Morehead City, Sunday Morning – October 3. Gates open at 8 a.m. Music begins at 9:30 and the Blessing Service begins at 10 a.m. The public is cordially invited to participate and if not able attend to hear the program broadcast live on the TalkStation- WTKF FM-107.1
