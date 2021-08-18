Now that the decennial census is concluded, demographers and legislators will dive into the data and begin adjusting expectations for public services and legislative districts to match the new population distribution. The winners, unquestionably, are the state’s metropolitan communities, all located in the piedmont region of the state. The losers in this distribution will be rural areas including the eastern and western regions of the state, as the subsequent political clout of the larger metro markets become more apparent in the N.C. Legislature.
The population and economic growth of North Carolina, over the past two decades, has occurred primarily in the piedmont region as larger companies are enticed through a variety of state and local incentives to move operations here. These companies have naturally gravitated to the metro markets, such Charlotte- Mecklenburg; the Triad of High Point, Winston Salem, and Greensboro; and the Triangle market of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, since these areas already offer the amenities needed to attract the needed workforce.
At the same time these major markets have been growing the rural communities, particularly in the border areas on all points of the compass, have been in almost all cases growing much slower if not losing population. In fact, 51 of the state’s 100 counties lost population during the past decade.
The few exceptions are several coastal counties: Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, and Currituck, that recorded double digit growth. Brunswick County was the second fastest growing county at 27.2%, just behind Johnston County at 27.9%. But all other major population growth was centered on the three metro markets and because Johnston County is contiguous to Wake County, it too can be considered part of that metro market.
Currently seven of the state’s 100 counties, all geographically located in the piedmont, control 38 per cent of the votes in the N.C. General Assembly. Now that the census is concluded, the legislature will begin the process of redistricting, which will result in even greater representation of this region since that is where the population growth has occurred.
The 25 coastal region counties, including the four counties that recorded double digit growth, should be very concerned about the future redesign of the state’s legislative districts. While these counties do benefit from the travel and tourism that result from residents living in the piedmont, these counties also carry the burden of handling the residual impacts of living downstream from these regions. Already the state is dealing with storm water issues that eventually lead to pollution of the state’s waterway system.
Additionally, the piedmont has different views about both environmental and cultural issues that are eventually going to conflict with the residents and businesses located in coastal and western regions of the state. A good example of these types of conflicts is House Bill 513.
N.C. Rep. Bill Richardson, (D) representing House District 44, Cumberland County, introduced a bill entitled “Peoples’ Choice for Marine Sources,” proposing a statewide referendum on the use of gill nets by commercial fishermen harvesting a wide variety of fin fish for the retail outlets and restaurants. Rep. Richardson’s bill has strong support from the Coastal Conservation Association, a recreation fishing organization that has aggressively pushed to close down commercial fishing in the state’s coastal waters on the premise that it will protect many of the fish species sought by recreational fishing from being “over fished” by the commercial industry.
That organization and Mr. Richardson, ignore several facts. Issues and decisions such as gear usage, fishing seasons and size limits are the responsibility of a state fishing commission created by the legislature. Further, the effort ignores scientific data from the state Marine Fisheries Commission that commercial fishing is not harming the environment. Granted, commercial catches are declining but that is due to the diminishing number of commercial fishermen and the degradation of the coastal environment caused by development upstream in metropolitan communities.
If this bill were approved by the legislature, it would relegate decisions impacting the coast to residents and legislators who live elsewhere. Legislative efforts such as Mr. Richardson’s do nothing to enhance the state’s cohesiveness and to the contrary, work to further divide the various regions of the state.
The legislature will finalize the 2022-23 biennial budget in the next week and once that is done it will begin redesigning the state’s legislative districts as determined by the results of the 2020 census. The conclusion will be the consolidation of political influence among piedmont legislators which will, sadly, invite further regional disputes similar to that occurring between special interest groups such as the CCA and the commercial fishing industry.
The numbers are in and the legislative power is becoming even stronger among the metro markets. There is an immediate need for the state’s rural counties to work together to assure that their interests and regional needs are not ignored to the benefit of metro markets that are already benefiting from the state’s coffers. Vigilance and cooperation among these rural counties and communities is imperative to assure equitable distribution of resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.