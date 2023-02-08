Concerns about deteriorating traffic conditions in the western region of the county, as expressed by residents and businesses at a recent N.C. Department of Transportation planning session, are indicative of a growing problem with the county’s roadways that needs quick action by the county’s leadership and the DOT, and should include a third bridge to Bogue Banks.
For more than twenty years, the western Carteret towns of Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Peletier and the Bogue Banks town of Emerald Isle have expressed grave concern about the design of the Highway 24-58 intersection. With the anticipated conclusion of I-42 in the next eight to ten years, creating a rapid highway artery from the ever expanding Raleigh-Triangle market to our beaches, the county’s roadways are going to be stressed beyond capacity.
This concern about access to the county’s beaches began over 50 years ago. Responding to complaints about the number of stop lights along the Highway 70 corridor from the state capital to Bogue Banks, the DOT set restrictions on adding more traffic control devices as they call them. At one point travelers were counting up to 70 stop lights from Raleigh to the county line.
At the same time the DOT was improving the flow of traffic down the corridor, soon to become I-42, it also focused on improving access to the county’s beaches, which previously had been served by ferry service at the western end and an old turnstile bridge connecting Morehead City and Atlantic Beach.
The Atlantic Beach bridge became such a statewide issue, due to major traffic delays caused by hour-long waits for the bridge to open for boat traffic, that the DOT was directed to find a solution, which resulted in the construction of the current four-lane high rise bridge completed in 1988.
The Cameron Langston Bridge leading from the mainland in Cape Carteret to Emerald Isle at the western end of Bogue Banks pre-dates the Atlantic Beach causeway bridge by 16 years.
That two-lane bridge is no longer adequate. Now that rapid growth has finally hit that section of the county, the traffic is accelerating both figuratively and literally to the point that lives are in jeopardy.
Kevin Hunter, chief of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, told News-Times reporter Brad Rich during last week’s meeting that Highway 24 now carries 28,000 to 30,000 cars daily. Because there are limited roadways to reach certain destinations along Highways 24 and 58, the chief expressed concern that the combination of high traffic counts, congestion caused by accessing the two lane bridge from a four lane approach, along with drivers exceeding the 35 mph speed limit, creates a problem for fire trucks and ambulances being able to respond to emergency calls.
The stress on the Highway 24-58 interchange is so significant that the DOT initiated planning six years ago to create better flow for traffic in that intersection to ease the passage of traffic entering or exiting Emerald Isle and the beach as well as maintaining a smooth east-west flow between Carteret and Onslow County.
The designs ran the gamut from a clover leaf design with overpasses, to a large circular pattern or rotary island to remove the need for a stop light and then finally, just widening the roadways to four-lane in all four directions. All of these potential solutions have apparently been delayed for any action.
There is one major flaw with all of these plans - all traffic entering the beach is squeezed to two lanes starting at the Emerald Isle bridge, creating a bottleneck for the thousands of cars arriving from either Highway 24 or 58. This two-lane restriction doesn’t end with the Emerald Isle bridge, it continues through Emerald Isle, Indian Beach and Pine Knoll Shores, until widening into four lanes in Atlantic Beach, at the other end of the island.
The three beach towns that currently have only a two lane roadway are on record opposing any widening of Highway 58 to four lanes because of the impact on property owners.
Unless the DOT is willing widen the Emerald Isle Bridge to four lanes and widen the Bogue Banks portion of highway 58, then any effort to expand the mainland portion of the highway only serves as a minor improvement. As the county continues to grow and access is improved with the conclusion of I-42, the traffic tie-ups at the 58-24 intersection will only get worse, as will the congestion in Morehead City and Atlantic Beach.
There is a growing need to expand better access to the beach and that can best be done with the construction of a third bridge connecting the mainland with a more centralized location on Bogue Banks, providing relief for the two primary bridges in Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach. This is a concept that is not new, but it has not been well received.
Three years ago the county’s Transportation Committee asked the DOT to expedite design work for a possible third bridge, possibly a toll bridge which would help fund the construction, in an effort to reduce congestion at either end of the island. The initial proposal discussed in that meeting is to have a bridge crossing Bogue Sound from Hibbs Road on the mainland to a point on the island, most likely in Pine Knoll Shores.
Both Pine Knoll Shores and Indian Beach officials expressed resistance to the idea out of concern that it would not be well received by their residents. But this is a concept that needs to be embraced by those towns and the county.
The increased traffic to be expected once I-42 is complete is going to create major traffic congestion as tens of thousands of new visitors head for the Bogue Banks beaches. Failure to accommodate the subsequent traffic congestion will negatively impact the county’s primary economic engine, tourism, as well as inhibiting the smooth flow of commerce and living for the county’s year-round residents.
The county’s permanent population growth is not confined to the mainland towns. The beach towns are growing and as result there is a greater need for their residents to have better access to public services, particularly fire and rescue. Under the current scenario, the permanent residents of Pine Knoll Shore, Indian Beach, and the unincorporated community of Salter Path are at the mercy of two bridges over which they have no control, but yet can control their lives by being impassable due to blocked traffic at either end.
There is no question that these highway changes are disruptive to a way of life that many current residents have come to enjoy and expect. But the continuing growth of the county and more to come as highway improvements continue, requires a different mindset for everyone.
A third bridge along with other highway improvements are mandated, otherwise the traffic tie-ups that result will do more than make life uncomfortable for both temporary and year-round residents. It will, in the case of life saving services, become deadly. It is time to embrace change rather than have change embrace us.
