Now that funding of the county’s Marine and Science Technology (MaST) program is no longer a concern, the Carteret County School Board should vote to reopen the early college high school program when it meets Tuesday night and announce that applications will be accepted for Freshman and Sophomores starting next year. If they do so, the board will prove that it is sincerely concerned about educational benefits for the students by providing greater access to innovative opportunities.
MaST is one of over 133 Cooperative Innovative High School (CIHS) programs currently in operation spread out in 97 of the state’s 115 school districts. The program, first initiated by the legislature’s Innovative Education Act of 2012, matches high schools with either public or private colleges. It targets a wide array of students including those at risk of dropping out, first generation college students and students who will benefit from advanced learning experiences.
The program is so successful that several counties have multiple innovative high schools. Guilford County has 11 early college programs and nearby Craven County has two. An article by childhood reporter Liz Bell noted that in the 2017-18 school year, CIHS students outperformed their peers in a variety of metrics including retention and completion rates and individual assessment
Carteret Community College is the county’s partner in the program and has gone to extra efforts with classrooms designed specifically for the MaST students and has made curriculum adjustments to accommodate high school students participating in numerous college classes.
MaST took its first students with the freshman class attending the college campus in 2019. Then one year later, the county school board voted to close the program once the 2020 freshman class graduated which is scheduled for the end of 2023.
The primary reason that most of the school board members justified their decision to begin shuttering the school after only one year in operation, was fear that the state funding for the program would be short lived and that the county would have to pick up the additional $200,000 in expenses needed to support the program.
That threat of having to provide additional funding for the program was removed late last year just before the legislature closed out its bi-annual budgeting process.
With the guidance of both Rep. Pat McElraft, (R ), representing Carteret and Jones counties, and N.C. Sen. Norman Sanderson, (R ) representing Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico Counties, the state dedicated $180,000 in recurring funding for MaST. This program support which is specifically targeted just for the county’s innovative high school program, eliminates the board’s concerns about funding.
But there were other concerns that were expressed by several school board members, at the June 2020 board meeting, as they ignored a packed house of concerned parents and students supporting a continuation of the program, voting 6-1 to close the school.
Several school board members complained that the program reduces attendance at the county’s three high schools thereby reducing funding based on Average Daily Membership (ADM) which in turn results in lost teaching positions.
One school board member, Travis Day, argued that because the program is limited to only 200 students, it creates a special group. Throughout his tenure on the board he has expressed philosophical opposition to the program contending that it is unfair to students who don’t get selected by a lottery system and that much of the education available at MaST is available at the three public high schools.
His argument that the program is selective totally ignored the other programs in place providing special services designated for academically gifted students that is likewise limited in participation.
The general support of the program by parents of students in the program and parents of students who wanted to compete for a seat in the MaST classrooms resulted in a law suit which has been dismissed by court action.
In response to the popularity of the initial program, School Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson with the support of the school board crafted a program that allows students who meet certain Carteret Community College criteria to attend the college for various courses. But that is not the same program as envisioned with the CHIS initiative, which has as one of its core initiatives programs designed to help students considered at risk of dropping out before graduating.
The MaST program, now with 83 students enrolled grades 11 -12, differs from the new format since those students attend classes full-time on the college campus. The MaST students are still considered to be part of the high school district in which they live and can participate in extra-curricular activities such as sports at that high school.
Over the past decade, parents, students and even teachers have become frustrated by an education system that is perceived as institutionalized, resistant to both change and innovation. The failure of the system became most obvious as parents watched with frustration that soon turned into anger as their children tried futilely to get an education during the year and half of quarantined classroom and remote education.
In spite of the return to an in-classroom education, parents remain frustrated and distrustful of the overall intent of a monolithic system that is not keeping pace with technology and the changing dynamics of learning.
The Carteret County School Board can begin to change this perception of resistance to innovation if it rescinds its earlier vote, by re-opening the highly successful and much wanted MaST Early High School program. But this vote should not be the end of discussions about innovation in education. Rather it should be the beginning of more innovation to come.
