As Carteret County’s 11 municipalities respond to rapid growth of their communities, which will accelerate once I-42 terminates at the Newport town limits in the next seven years, they are now facing an added challenge - municipal leadership.
The recent departure of David Walker, who is retiring after 15 years as Atlantic Beach town manager, leaves only Brian Kramer of Pine Knoll Shores as the longest serving town manager. By the end of next year, every town manager in the county will have been on the job in their respective towns for six years or less.
With the exception of the new towns of Bogue and Peletier, which are relatively small and rely on a mayor council management system, the county’s nine other municipalities utilize a council-manager form of government and each of these towns has undergone recent management changes or is preparing for changes.
Monday evening’s announcement that Atlantic Beach hired John O’Daniel as its new town manager, replacing David Walker, makes it the third municipality to change managers in the past 90 days.
In late November last year, Newport selected Bill Shanahan, former town manager of Surfside Beach, as its newest town manager, replacing Bryan Chadwick who had only been on the job for two years. Then in January, Morehead City hired the town’s interim manager, Chris Turner, to fill the vacancy left by Ryan Eggleston, who was forced out of the job by a majority of the town board after only serving for four years.
Ironically, Eggleston is now working with the N.C. League of Municipalities, assisting municipalities such Morehead City in determining process and accounting procedures for handling federal funds coming from the America Rescue Plan Act. Those funds are part of emergency funding to help municipalities to make strategic investments in infrastructure and to cover temporary operation shortfalls experienced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to taking over as Morehead City manager Turner had served as an assistant county manager before leaving to work in a local business. Over the years he has served as interim manager for Newport and then until this month, was the interim manager for the city before taking the job permanently.
The last remaining long-serving town manager is Brian Kramer of Pine Knoll Shores, who was hired in 2007 after a 23-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps. Last year he notified the town of his plans to retire in 2024 in an effort to prepare the town board as it plans to deal with a variety of departures, including planning director Kevin Reed and building and code enforcement officer Jim Taylor, who are also scheduled to retire that year.
In addition to the changes in the Bogue Banks towns of Atlantic Beach and Pine Knoll Shores, the two other Bogue Banks towns, Indian Beach and Emerald Isle, have had managerial changes in the past five years. Tim White replaced Brian Chadwick in Indian Beach in 2018 and Matt Zapp took the reins of Emerald Isle the following year, replacing Frank Rush, who left in October 2018 to become manager of South Lake Tahoe, CA.
Rush has since returned to the county and was hired last year to manage Cape Carteret. Because of his previous 17 years as Emerald Isle’s manager he will soon be the longest serving town manager in the county, albeit with a different town in the county.
Cedar Point, the town that abuts Cape Carteret, hired its manager David Rief, an attorney, in 2021. A county resident for 17 years, Rief had previously served as the town’s planning director.
Rounding out the newly hired town managers is Todd Clark, who took over management of Beaufort in November 2021 from retiring manager John Day, who had served in that position for only four years.
This roll of managers and the recent changes are an indication that the county and its municipalities are in a state of flux. Management changes are not unique, but when coupled with rapid growth as the county is experiencing, it is a necessity that those in leadership such as town managers have a sense of the community’s history so that they can understand both the opportunities going forward and the possible resistance that comes with change.
Absent any sudden management changes created by the elected officials in Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Morehead City, the three town managers, Frank Rush, David Rief and Chris Turner respectively, will provide significant leadership because of their historic knowledge of the area and its people as the county comes to grips with rapid growth.
Newport’s newly tapped Town Manager Shanahan, recognizing the need to better understand his new town, conducted two town hall meetings in recent weeks to hear the concerns of the residents. At the opening of the meetings he noted that he had asked the town board not to attend so that the residents and business owners would feel comfortable making observations without hesitation of feelings or rebuttal.
From those meetings, all of which were reported in the News-Times, the town manager will provide a report for both town department heads and the elected board, describing both short-term and long-term goals that surfaced during the town hall meetings.
Manager Shanahan’s efforts to better understand the needs and expectations of the town’s residents and business owners is commendable, but they will only be effective if the town’s leadership follows through and if the town’s residents and voters participate.
Town managers are equally stressed with multiple constituents. They are responsible for managing the city’s or town’s operations and its staff; they are responsible for promulgating the decisions and directions of the elected body; and they are responsible for communicating all of this to the voters and residents. None of this comes easy and all requires institutional knowledge that can only come from open communications.
Carteret County and its municipalities are changing and this requires an all hands effort on the part of citizenry as well. The recent managerial changes are only the beginning of the transition the county will experience in the next 10 years and beyond so communications and public participation will be an imperative if the changes are be successful.
