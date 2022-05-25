Newport is known as the town of old fashioned courtesy and that was on display Thursday night as over 100 people crowded into the town’s boardroom or stood in the adjoining hallway to hear and debate the possibility of locating a recovery home for addicts in the Lakeview subdivision.
The particulars of the meeting, one that was quickly arranged just two weeks earlier by the town board, had all the hallmarks of a highly charged event similar to the numerous public school board meetings at which attendees have acted out with incivility.
As in the case of those board of education meetings where the attendees, mostly parents, have been passionate in their concerns about their children and a variety of political issues, the Newport Board of Adjustments hearing involved equally emotional and long term concerns- neighborhood safety and property values.
Just two weeks prior to the town’s board of adjustment meeting, the town’s board of commissioners took note of concerns presented by residents of Lakeview Drive about a proposal to convert a private residence into a recovery home for six adult males who would be re-assimilating into society after successfully completing a drug addiction program.
The fears expressed by the residents revolved around two primary issues- safety for the surrounding neighbors and the possible reduction of home values since this house, which had been a single family structure, was being converted into a temporary home for recovering addicts.
One line in the town’s zoning ordinance restricting proximity of multiple ‘family care’ homes, as the proposed recovery home is designated, made it necessary for new owners of the home to seek a special permit from the town’s board of adjustment. Another ‘family care’ home which provides care for intellectually and developmentally disabled adults is within a half-mile radius of the proposed recovery home and thus restricts any additional facility without a special use permit.
It is worth noting that if this one line were not in the town’s zoning ordinance the home, located at 2310 Lakeview Drive, could have automatically been converted into a recovery home.
At the outset of the public hearing, town attorney Derek Taylor advised the attendees that the meeting was to be conducted in a quasi-judicial fashion, with the speakers directing their comments to the four board members and that everything presented should be in the form of factual evidence and not opinion. Despite these instructions the comments eventually became passionate and intense opinions and contained very little in the way of legal testimony.
The petitioners seeking the permit, Hope Is Alive ministries, explained in broad detail that the home would be highly supervised by both a client who had the trust of the ministry and by outside monitors. They also stated without equivocation that any client who fails to fulfill any of the operational requirements, to include being gainfully employed and attending a variety of counselling programs, would be evicted.
The presentation by both a local house manager and a pastor for One Harbor Church, the primary sponsor of the recovery ministry, did little to dissuade the opponents who made up the majority of the attendees.
Throughout the five-hour meeting all of the speakers expressed support for the program.
Most of the concern of the opponents revolved around a high failure rate of those who participate. The HIA representative, who himself was a resident and is now a supervisor, noted that about 60% of the residents fail to complete the program and are asked to leave the home. That failure rate, along with the fact that most of the residents will be coming from distant locations and thereby won’t have a support system of friends and family to assist if they are kicked out of the house, were major topics of concern.
Several speakers worried that the evicted residents might remain in the neighborhood, resulting in an increase in criminal activity to support their habits.
There was also concern that the potential increase in crime and the stigma attached to addiction could influence property values. Several speakers noted that should the home be permitted they would consider moving.
The overwhelming negative reaction to the proposed recovery home was not all that surprising. Several attendees who support the ministry commented after the meeting that the reaction is typical of NIMBY- not in my backyard mentality. Based on the opposition and the final decision by the Board of Adjusters to not approve the permit, another observer questioned if the town deserves to keep the slogan, “Town with Old Fashioned Courtesy.”
Yes, perhaps what was on display in that Board of Adjustment meeting was an issue of NIMBY. But at the same time there was also displayed a lack of long-term planning and even questions about the transparency of the program. Several speakers expressed frustration that they were given little time to talk with the HIA representatives and were unsuccessful in getting the hearing delayed to allow for more research.
The HIA representatives were only broadly descriptive of the program controls and in one instance offered information that was challenged by the website postings of the ministry. All of this did little to comfort families and residents who have made long-term commitments to live in what they expected to be a single family residential area.
There were a variety of failures and missteps that took place during that meeting. But despite the passion and intensity of the discussion, there was only one instance of public outburst throughout the five-hour meeting, which came in the form of a collective moan from the audience following a detailed presentation that was successfully objected to by the attorney representing HIA ministries.
With the exception of that one minor outburst of frustration and annoyance by the audience the evening went smoothly and civilly, albeit long. All of this stands in stark contrast to other highly charged public meetings.
Based on the actions of the public at Newport’s Board of Adjustment hearing, maybe the town should consider adjusting its motto to “Town with Old Fashioned Courtesy and Civility.”
