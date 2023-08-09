Efforts by the N.C. Department of Transportation efforts to add ferry tolls to the last four remaining free ferry routes with no notice or involvement from the communities impacted is another example of why residents in the coastal regions of the state feel they are neglected by various state agencies.
As the legislature began its biennial budget planning, the DOT proposed that all seven of the state’s ferries be tolled. Currently only three ferry routes, Ocracoke-Cedar Island, Swan Quarter-Cedar Island, and the South Port-Fort Fisher ferries charge for vehicles and passengers. The remaining four routes, Aurora-Bayview; Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach; Currituck-Knotts Island and the Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry rides are free.
Fortunately, local state representatives were paying attention to this proposal which shows up on page 372 of the legislature’s 390-page budget bill. With the leadership of N.C. Rep. Keith Kidwell, R- Pamlico County and N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson, R- Craven County, the proposal has been forestalled for the moment, but only forestalled. It will reappear in future budget proposals and the coastal counties need to be prepared.
Rep. Kidwell reacted quickly upon seeing the addition in H.B. 259 and called upon leaders in the affected communities to begin petitioning the state to remove the budget item, which occurred at the end of July.
The argument for tolling all of the state’s ferries is coming from legislators in the more prosperous piedmont region, who contend that coastal residents are benefiting unfairly from highway taxes that should be dedicated to the state’s asphalt and concrete roadways. This is a complaint that has been levied against the availability of no charge ferries for two decades.
Pointing to the 19.8-mile toll road on I-77 leading into Charlotte, State Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R- Iredell County, complained in a TV interview that providing free ferry service is unfair to her and other highway travelers who she contends are underwriting the ferry operations.
“It is absolutely not a good use of DOT dollars,” Sawyer told WBTV, “When I’m paying $25 for my family to be able to access the city of Charlotte, then these people who are going across the beautiful Pamlico River should be able to pay a toll as well.”
This argument doesn’t fit well with local residents in the respective coastal communities who rely on the ferries to cross the large bodies of water to reach other regions within their own county or nearby commercial areas. Comparing the ferry routes to the state’s roadway system, Araphahoe Mayor Ken Heath told WCTI-TV reporter Rebecca Heckel that “this ferry (Minnesott Beach-Cherry Branch) is no different than any other highway or bridge.”
Both Rep. Kidwell and Mayor Heath also pointed to the financial impact that ferry tolls would have on the rural communities they serve.
In the case of the Minnesott- Cherry Branch ferry, a large number of the passengers are local residents who use the ferry to commute to their work at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Fleet Readiness Center East, which is located on the air station. This facility represents the largest economic investment of all of eastern North Carolina from Virginia to South Carolina, representing over $2 billion flowing annually into the region.
Rep. Kidwell noted also the impact on commuters on the Bayview-Aurora ferry who work for another major industry, Nutrien Ag Solutions, a major phosphate and fertilizer facility at the border of Beaufort and Pamlico counties. “When I look at the (ferries) here, more or less on the mainland, these are working people’s ferries,” he told the Washington Daily News.
What Sen. Sawyer and other Piedmont legislators and the DOT see as an expense should also be studied as a savings. These ferries serve as bridges across large expanses of water which, if they were replaced with bridges would be a significant expense for construction and would be nigh-on impossible to build due to environmental restrictions. And thus the ferry routs serve as viable alternatives to bridges.
In addition to savings on the high cost of construction and maintenance of bridges, it also reduces the numbers of miles that require the state Highway Patrol and law enforcement to monitor. And, there is the added environmental benefit of utilizing the ferries as a form of public transportation, which eliminates the global warming impact of cars driving long distances around the various bodies of water to get their passengers to their final destination.
Finally, there is the economic benefits of the public transportation that enhances a relatively modest income region of the state. While the Piedmont benefits from continued support from the state’s Economic Development Commission with financial incentives enticing large manufacturers and service companies to locate in Tier 3 counties such a Wake, Durham, Guilford, Forsyth and Mecklenburg, there is little effort in providing economic incentives for the coastal counties.
Due to the environmentally sensitive nature of the coastal region and its importance for the state’s tourist industry, there is no benefit to having large manufacturing facilities located here and in fact, such development could have deleterious impact. Yet these coastal counties deserve consideration similar to the incentives that benefit the more financially lucrative piedmont region, so it is reasonable to view these free ferry services as an economic incentive.
If the state’s DOT wants to raise funds through ferry tolls it should first seek to communicate with the communities affected. This will go a long way in improving trust. And, in the process the DOT should take into account the benefits that the ferries provide in cost savings for the state and make accommodations for the local residents who are already paying highway taxes with the development of special passes.
As the comedian Rodney Dangerfield always complained, “I don’t get no respect” which definitely applies to the state’s ferries. They and their communities deserve better.
