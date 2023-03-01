Fearing that North Carolina students will come up short in computer technology, the N.C. Legislature is mandating a computer science course for all public school students as a prerequisite for graduation. While the effort is commendable in so far as preparing students to be more technically savvy, it is missing the mark on making them more digitally literate.
Computers are so ubiquitous in our daily lives that it seems logical that the users need to know more about the inner workings of the product but that is only a superficial effort. Automobiles have been equally present in our daily lives, and even more important than the ever handy cell phone or laptop computer, yet we don’t mandate that every driver know the inner workings of that product.
In the case of the automobile we require that drivers first have a clear understanding of the operation of the car but then go even further in requiring the operator to prove they understand the rules of the road, can drive in a variety of weather conditions and hopefully gain a certain degree of maturity as they control a 1,000 pound-plus vehicle traveling up to 75 miles per hour.
That same approach should be applied to computer learning as well. It is not coincidental that the highway metaphor, the digital highway, is used in computer language. It is a highway of thought traveling at the light of speed that can be as impactful and potentially damaging as any car or truck barreling down the highway.
As southerners we have a disdain for actions taken up north such as in New Jersey, but that state has taken action that the General Assembly should review as they too consider training users of the digital highway.
Earlier this year N.J. Gov. Phil Murphey signed legislation requiring K-12 students to receive digital literacy training at all the state’s public schools. This bipartisan law came about as that state’s legislature examined the impacts of information that are as real as any physical action and can have an even greater psychological influence.
Focusing on the broader effort of civics and the impact of the flood of information that quite often has questionable authenticity and accuracy, Gov. Murphy explained “Our democracy remains under sustained attack through the proliferation of disinformation that is eroding the role of truth in our political and civic discourse.”
Expressing concern that computer technologies and digital communications is “bombarding” the nation’s youth with information from myriad of sources including social media and news outlets, advocates for the legislation have wisely pushed to have media literacy required at every grade level, not just as a one-time effort. This plan recognizes that there are different mental and maturity stages for the students as they deal with digital communications, and it also accommodates technical developments that are constantly changing.
Studies are proving the overwhelming influence that digital technology is having on the psyche and minds of America’s youth, which demands better education on the use of the technology - digital literacy.
A recent New York Times article by Ross Douthat reviewing a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that “American teenagers, and especially American teenage girls, are increasingly miserable: more likely to experience depression, more likely to feel beset by ‘persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness,’ to quote a survey report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
Douthat’s article reports on the work of Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist at N.Y. University, who has identified a “darkness” descending on America’s youth that became apparent in the early portion of the last decade. “Haidt thinks the key instigator for this is the rise of social media,” the NYT columnist notes.
There is a continuing flow of studies that preclude the recent findings by the CDC and they all lead to a need for better understanding of the impact of computer technology and its derivative, social media. That is the reason why New Jersey is now mandating digital literacy for all grades, K-12.
There are additional concerns resulting from a rapid advancement in technology that has given us platforms such as TikTok and ChatGPT, two programs that even more mature users are struggling to define for appropriate use. Yet these same programs are readily available for anyone with a cellphone or tablet, no matter what the age and maturity of the user.
ChatGPT is a process of a narrative or story created by AI (artificial intelligence) based on rudimentary thought provided by an author. Readily available from a variety of vendors, ChatGPT will not only create the final story, it will do it in any of numerous forms and formats such as Rap, poetry, or even Victorian English to name a few.
The potential use of this particular software application is extremely broad and in the process fraught with possible abuse, particularly in an academic environment where students are challenged to think critically. There is also concern that this program can be used for nefarious purposes, creating seemingly realistic scenarios based on falsehoods that will influence large numbers of people.
TikTok, a video streaming program, has come under severe criticism due to its impact on teenagers who use the platform for destructive and dangerous challenges. A good example is the Tide pod challenge that baited youngsters to eat a detergent pod, which resulted in over ten deaths and an even larger number being hospitalized for poisoning from the detergent’s ingredients that were never intended for human consumption.
These are just a small sample of the numerous products that are having life changing impacts on today’s youth and by extension, on tomorrow’s leaders.
There is no question that digital or computer technology has improved our lives, but in the process it is overwhelming us with information that often times is irrelevant or outright wrong. The only solution is teaching critical thinking skills that develop discernment, which comes from an education structure that focuses on the use of the tool, not its construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.