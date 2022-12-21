Monday evening’s public hearing by the Carteret County Commissioners regarding the rezoning of a 156-acre lot just outside the town of Peletier’s Extra Territorial Jurisdiction did more than conclude a debate over the development of a proposed recreational vehicle and campsite park, it showed the weakness of the county’s zoning and land use plan.
Following two-hours of impassioned yet cordial debate between proponents and opponents of a proposal by the Dirt2Dreams Development company, the county board approved a zoning change for the parcel from R-20, single family residential, to recreational and camper designation. The property is bordered on the north by West Fire Tower Road and on the east by Highway 58 just outside the town of Peletier.
The board voted 5 to 1, with the only negative vote coming from newly elected Commissioner David Quinn, who represents the district where the park will be located. Quinn stated that he philosophically supported the efforts on the part of the developer but that he was duty bound to represent the wishes of his constituents, which he saw as being overwhelmingly opposed.
Board Chairman Jimmy Farrington, one of the investors in Dirt2Dreams, LLC, recused himself from the board meeting because of a conflict of interest. Vice-chairman Mark Mansfield stepped up to run the meeting in Farrington’s absence.
Throughout the evening most of the issues presented revolved around the impacts of the development with proponents pointing to the positive economic impacts that would occur as more visitors will support local businesses, thereby increasing tax revenues for region.
Opponents of the development argued that the region of the county is already being stressed by growth and that the RV park will only exacerbate the problem by increasing traffic on Highway 58, one of only four major transportation arteries providing access to the county. Peletier Commissioner Tim Quinn said that he was concerned with the rapid growth of the areas just outside the town’s ETJ and that in his opinion the development will prove more of a burden for the town without any financial benefits.
While RV parks do pay property taxes, the individual units are, by state statute, immune from room tax revenues if they are rented out, and unless they are fixed to the ground and the axles removed, they are taxed as personal property in the county in which they are registered.
Responding to these arguments the county commissioners expressed support for the development. Commissioner Ed Wheatly noted that while he is sympathetic with the concerns of the nearby neighbors, he supports the rights of the developers to use their land as they see fit as long as it is within county guidelines. He further noted that the development would prove added value to tourism, which he described as the county’s main economic engine.
In expressing their support for the development plan, Commissioners Bob Cavanaugh and Chris Chadwick criticized the nearby town of Peletier for not being more forward thinking in its preparation for the future despite the town’s previous efforts to extend its jurisdiction to include the parcel in question.
Further, these commissioners, along with Commissioner Chuck Shinn, accused the opponents of wanting to restrict access to the county, describing their efforts as NIMBY- not in my back yard.
The NIMBY argument lacks justification because it was the county that originally established the land use plan and the zoning for the area, not the town or the neighbors.
Former Peletier Commissioner Bill Norris pointed out that proposed zoning change is in conflict with the county’s own land use plan which, because the parcel lies outside Peletier’s ETJ, falls under the county’s purview. Ironically, that land use plan was approved by the county commissioners December 2021, almost a full year previous.
Katherine Oliver, the granddaughter of Cathy and Barry Blackburn, nearby residents opposed to the development, responding to a last minute opportunity to address the commissioners, struck to the heart of the issue. She dismissed the arguments about the intentions of the developer or the criticisms of the opposition and noted astutely that the real issue was that of zoning itself.
The 22-year-old college student hit the heart of the debate. It was not about the intentions of the developers but rather the intentions of county and municipal governments in establishing guidelines and boundaries for growth and development that was on trial at the hearing.
There is no question the commissioners should appreciate the willingness of long term residents to invest in the county as Dirt2Dreams developers are doing. Their intentions, based on those who know them as the other commissioners do and as others who spoke on their behalf note, are sensitive to the area and the county. Those efforts should be applauded
At the same time, the commissioners have a responsibility to give adequate guidance to all parties in the county, which includes the residents in the area as well as the towns. That guidance begins with a land use plan which in this case is just a year old.
As the county commissioners noted throughout their comments the county is growing rapidly. Several board members made note of the soon to be completed I-42 interstate that will create a faster connection between the Raleigh-Triangle market and its final destination, Carteret County.
Both Commissioners Cavanaugh and Wheatly expressed the need for the county and municipalities to prepare for that growth, which is supposedly what land use planning is designed to do. But Monday’s decision by the county board raises serious doubts about the county’s commitment to hold fast to a plan that was developed by variety of stakeholders just a short while ago.
Residents, businesses and even public services are impacted by land use plans. The lack of commitment by local or county governments to adhere to the guidelines they themselves have established, creates an environment of doubt for future investing in the county and will result in more disputes that will be costly in time and money for everyone.
With I-42 coming to fruition in about eight years, the county needs to stop tinkering with the land use plan and zoning, and make a commitment before it’s too late.
