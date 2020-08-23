Liberal mayors in major urban communities are now on the receiving end of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and the resulting civil unrest and the timing couldn’t be better. Initiated as a protest of community disengagement and dismissal of racial divides in the large cities, the movement has become a Marxist endeavor to foment civil unrest with the expressed purpose to destroy our democratic republic.
The BLM attacks of these liberal mayors bring to mind the famous Mary Shelley novel, Frankenstein. In that novel, young scientist Victor Frankenstein creates the “Creature” from non-living matter that destroys those who care for it and eventually turns on its creator, Dr. Frankenstein.
That same story, considered the be the first of the science fiction genre, is now being played out on the stage of reality in urban communities as rioters, using BLM as their shield, are targeting the mayors and local officials who have supported them. In two cities, Portland and Seattle, the mayors have gone out of their way to facilitate the BLM demonstrations including participating in the demonstrations, only to end up being attacked by the very protestors they supported.
Emboldened by these liberal mayors’ timid responses to the BLM protests that have regularly degraded into riotous anarchy in commercial districts, the demonstrators have moved their actions to residential communities, singling out those districts where elected officials live.
A recent Washington Post article noted that “in city after city, crowds have marched on residential streets calling for racial justice and police changes, prompting pushback from elected officials and some of their neighbors.”
The Post reported that “Protesters and police clashed outside the Pittsburgh mayor’s home for a second consecutive night Wednesday in an encounter that ended with tear gas, as the American summer of unrest made its way to another public official’s front door.” Yet, that event had little impact on Mayor Bill Peduto, who complained after a protestor was arrested, that he had concerns about the actions of the police protecting his and his neighbor’s homes from unruly demonstrators.
Protestors in Seattle marched to the home of Police Chief Carmen Best; she denounced them as “aggressive,” taking “direct actions against elected officials” according the Washington Post article.
The article points to other instances such as demonstrators targeting the homes of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and the vandalism of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s home despite the displayed Black Lives Matter poster in a window.
And then there are the attacks on the mayors of both Seattle and Portland, two cities that have seen support and even participation from these senior elected officials.
It is ironic that these elected officials see the need to protect themselves and their neighborhoods with the very police departments that they support defunding. “I have an obligation to keep my home, my wife, my 12-year-old and my neighbors safe,” Chicago Mayor Lightfoot reportedly stated in a news briefing. “The deployments that are there (in the mayor’s neighborhood) are there when they are necessary….I have a right to make sure that my home is safe,” according to the Post article.
President Trump was pilloried for his calls to these mayors demanding that they take aggressive actions against these demonstrators as their “peaceful protests” degraded into riotous anarchy. Now the scene has changed as these urban leaders who criticized the President for his efforts to counter the civil unrest and anarchy, are themselves the target of the organizations they publicly supported.
Former Vice President Joe Biden identified four key planks of his campaign Thursday night as he accepted the mantle of the Democrat nominee in the upcoming presidential election. He noted the need for recovery from the ongoing pandemic, recovery from the subsequent economic disaster resulting from the pandemic, recovery from the racial discord (promoted by his party) and renewed relationships with America’s allies.
It is worth noting that the Democrat nominee did not mention a solution to the civil unrest that is threatening metropolitan communities, driving residents and businesses to consider relocating in safer, more stable communities.
Maybe now that the liberal elected leaders in these metropolitan communities are on the receiving end of the anarchy they’ve helped create, the Democrat nominee will have incentive to focus on law and order as a fifth issue of concern. Or maybe the civil unrest festering in these communities is what liberals want, which will restrain the Democrat candidate from providing a solution.
