Coastal residents always look to the ocean when they hear of a tidal wave or tsunami. But that is not where Carteret County should look as it prepares for an anticipated tsunami. Instead we should be looking landward for a flood of people and cars coming from the within the state down the soon to be built Interstate 42.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has begun periodic lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City area of Craven County to upgrade U.S. 70 to interstate standards to become I-42. Significant progress is visible on both sides of Havelock as construction continues on the new Havelock Bypass as part of the interstate design.
The Havelock Bypass is projected to open for traffic in late 2023, and the James City improvements are projected to be completed in late 2024. At that point, despite construction for the final connection at Thurman Road in New Bern, estimated for completion in 2028 and the Kinston by-pass that will follow approximately two years later, Carteret County will be far more accessible in speed and ease to the rest of the state, particularly for the Raleigh-Durham metro market.
Why does this matter to Carteret County? Because interstates matter. They drive population growth, business growth, and in coastal counties, tourism growth. Lots of it.
The Raleigh-Durham metro area is one of the fastest growing regions in the country. According to U.S. Census data, the Raleigh-Cary metro area grew 19.84% from 2010-2022, trailing only the Austin, Texas metro area, which grew by 25.84%. But it is not just population growth that the Research Triangle Region is experiencing- it is economic growth as well.
The UNC Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise noted in its inaugural edition of The American Growth Project, that the Raleigh-Durham extended metro is experiencing the 4th fastest GDP growth in the nation in 2022, trailing only the San Francisco, Austin, and Seattle regions.
Companies that have announced plans to locate in the Research Triangle market and in the nearby Greensboro, Winston-Salem Triad market, such as Apple and Google, will create thousands of new jobs paying average wages approaching $200k annually. Many of those employees will have the capacity to own second homes and vacation frequently, which will make the state’s beaches and mountain communities attractive destinations.
In 1978, the North Carolina Department of Transportation had a choice to make: extend Interstate 40 from Raleigh to Wilmington, or extend it to Carteret County. NCDOT chose Wilmington, and on June 29, 1990, Governor Jim Martin cut the ribbon completing the Raleigh-to-Wilmington segment of I-40. Two years later, in November 1992, the Winston-Salem bypass was completed, connecting Wilmington to Barstow, California, a distance of 2,554 miles, making I-40 the third-longest road in America. The construction of I-40 in North Carolina took 34 years.
In 1990, the population of New Hanover County was 120,384, and the population of Wilmington was 55,283. By 2020, New Hanover County’s population was 231,448 (92% increase), while the City of Wilmington’s population more than doubled to 122,162 (121%). Meanwhile, Carteret County’s population grew at a trudging pace, from 52,687 in 1990 to 67,656 in 2020 (a 28% increase).
Put another way, New Hanover County—a county that is geographically much smaller than Carteret—added an average of over 5,500 residents per year, while Carteret County added a total of slightly less than 15,000 total new residents over the 20-year period, or approximately 750 per year.
Fast forward to today. The completion of I-42 from Garner to the Carteret County line is likely to be completed within a dozen years, with the Kinston Bypass being the last major piece of the puzzle a decade from now. Most of the corridor will be completed well before then.
When I-40 was completed to Wilmington in 1990 the Research Triangle Region was nowhere near its current size, and its growth trajectory was much slower than what it is today, and what the Triangle’s growth rate is expected to be over the next 20 years.
It is important to note another major difference between these interstates. I-40 passes through a relatively unpopulated area of the state on its way to the coast, while U.S. 70/I-42, when complete will pass by Goldsboro, Kinston, and New Bern on its way to Carteret County. Most of the people in that corridor will take advantage of an interstate connector to Carteret County’s beaches and waterways.
So what does this mean for Carteret County? It is difficult to fathom the immensity of the changes that are coming. But they are coming.
The impacts will be more residents, more tourists, more businesses, more labor demand, rising real estate prices resulting in less affordable housing, more demand for health and human services, along with law enforcement, and more children in schools. All of these demands will require a diversified business community that offers more and better paying jobs able to support the growing population in a high-cost community.
The two-year window of the completion of most of the nearby road construction will start a flood of people and growth that will only increase over the next six to eight years. There is an urgent need for visionary leadership at every level of government in the county to begin preparations for this oncoming tsunami. Any delay will be very costly both economically and culturally.
