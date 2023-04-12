Facts and figures are becoming a big problem for local governments as town officials in Peletier and Newport have discovered. It is an experience that is neither unique in the state and more importantly, should get the attention of taxpayers. The operation and management of local governments is becoming complicated, requiring more attention on the part of local boards and the public.
The Western Carteret town of Peletier, population 790, will be audited by the Local Government Commission, (LGC) as a result of an anonymous complaint about its bookkeeping procedures. Newport, the county’s second largest town both in area and population, approximately 4,500, is on a watch list at the LGC for two-years of delinquent audit reports that are required annually.
These towns are not alone. At the end of last year, the LGC had identified over 142 municipalities and local government units, including locally funded utilities, that were either out of compliance with state regulations or were delinquent in submitting annual audits.
The LGC was established by N.C. Legislature in 1931 in an effort to aid municipalities and government utilities as they weathered the financial difficulties resulting from the 1929 stock market crash and the subsequent depression. The purpose of the commission, chaired by the N.C. Treasurer, includes the state’s Auditor, Secretary of State, Secretary of Revenue and five other appointees. The commission is tasked according to its website with providing “resources, guidance, and oversight to over 1,100 government units such as counties, municipalities and publically funded utility systems.”
Two towns, Spring Lake and East Laurinburg, gained notoriety last year when the LGC took control of the municipalities due to criminal action on the part of local government staff.
In the case of Spring Lake, a Cumberland County town of 12,000 residents, the commission took charge of that town’s operations because it was unable to pay bills due to mismanagement and embezzlement of over $500,000 by its finance director. The town had been on the commission’s watch list three years prior, but the continuing lack of progress in addressing noted fiscal controls and delinquent audit forced the commission to take charge of the town’s finances.
In June of last year, the town of East Laurinburg, Scotland County, ceased to exist when the LGC voted unanimously to revoke the town’s charter after years of fiscal distress, mismanagement, and fraud, leaving the town and its citizens unable “to operate itself,” according to the commissions news release.
Eastern N.C. towns and counties statewide are struggling to keep up with accounting procedures as money has flowed in from hurricane recovery efforts following the devastation of hurricanes Matthew and Florence, 2016 and 2018 respectively. Those funds have not only overwhelmed many local governments, but the very agency responsible for distribution and accounting for the use of recovery and resiliency grants, the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, has itself been criticized for lack of fiscal oversight.
Added to the continuing flow of money are federal funds aiding the state and local governments as the country recovers from the quarantine precipitated out of health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that the pandemic has abated and local governments are returning to normal, they are finding that they lack the accounting procedures and adequate staff to oversee the funds that continue to pour in to the local coffers. Adding to these challenges are the loss of administrative staff who either have chosen new careers during the pandemic quarantine or who have been enticed by higher paying opportunities in the private sector or by other local agencies.
In addressing Newport’s audit problems, newly hired town manager William Shanahan, Jr., made note of the difficulties because of staffing issues caused by Hurricane Florence and the pandemic.
Shanahan explained that the auditors do in fact have the 2020 audit, and once that is complete, it will come back to Newport so it can record its findings and then be sent to the local government council. The other two remaining audits are near completion as well. Shanahan said that each audit has to be sent in order and one at a time. Newport’s situation is not unique, Shanahan noted. Other cities and towns across the state have the same issues.
The complaints or concerns resulting in the notice that Peletier is facing an audit are unknown at this time. However, that town is also dealing with increased demands from both taxpayers and required government reports. But unlike the county’s larger towns, Peletier lacks a full time administrative staff, relying on a part-time clerk with the mayor responsible for preparing the town’s budget.
According to a recent story about Peletier’s finances, News-Times reporter Brad Rich wrote that the town’s 2021-22 property tax rate of 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value raised just over $165,000 to cover the cost of basic public services and pay the salaries for the town’s only two employees, Clerk Bea Cunningham and part-time Code Enforcement Officer Kris Jensen, a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant.
While Peletier’s finances don’t rise to the level of ‘high finance,’ these are still expenses that justify attention and accountability, which is the concern of the LGC and the town’s residents.
Taxpayers and residents should take note of these two recent stories about the fiscal management of local towns and recognize that operating local government is no longer a simple task of attending monthly board meetings with a cursory review of the finances. As the saying goes, “the devil is in the details,” and those details require public attention, otherwise the taxpayers can lose control of their towns as both Spring Lake and East Laurinburg have discovered.
