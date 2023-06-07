Apparently, a concentrated study of the nation’s founding documents and a variety of essays on democratic governance such as the Federalist paper and Dr. Martin Luther King’s Letters from Birmingham jail, is a threat to higher education in North Carolina. These documents somehow will subvert the efforts of the university system’s professors as they seek to educate their mush-minded students, or so it seems.
The concern revolves around the efforts of Morehead City resident, First Lt. Jameson Broggi, USMC, who proposes that all graduates from the UNC system’s 16 colleges and universities, as well as the state’s 58 community colleges, complete a 3-hour course on key documents related to the nation’s founding.
Entitled the REACH Act (Reclaiming Education on American Constitutional Heritage), the proposed legislation requires that all students attending state supported schools take a course on the U.S. Constitution; the Declaration of Independence; the Emancipation Proclamation; at least five essays from Federalist Papers to be chosen by the instructor; the Gettysburg Address and Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail. Students would need to take and pass a final exam on the course in order to graduate.
The idea, promoted and authored by Broggi, who is currently serving as Judge Advocate or lawyer at MCAS Cherry Point, is not new. In 2021, he successfully ushered through similar legislation in his home state of South Carolina, which passed the REACH Act with bipartisan support. Florida, Georgia and Texas have instituted similar requirement of their students graduating from state supported institutions.
Surprisingly, the UNC system lobbyists, responding to concerns about the legislation from professors and provosts, are working overtime to stop the legislation. The bill was first introduced in February by N.C. Sen. Jim Perry, (R-Craven, Lenoir and Beaufort Counties) with S.B.114. A companion House Bill 96, sponsored by Rep. Jon Hardister, (R- Guilford County), was presented in March and passed quickly with bipartisan support 69-47.
Now the senate bill is being tied up as UNC lobbyists work the legislature and the university’s Board of Governors (BOG) to keep it bottled up in Senate subcommittees to avoid a full vote by that chamber.
Using a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Broggi has uncovered a treasure trove of emails from the state funded lobbyists and various university provosts decrying the continued movement of the bill. This discovery has only strengthened the commitment on the part of Broggi and legislative supporters to enact this legislation.
What is confounding Broggi and the supporting legislators is the justification offered by the opponents. The complaints offer no real academic explanation and, based on other evidence, are more the result of fear that the legislation will enhance patriotism.
The first complaint is that the legislation requires accountability, something that apparently is to be avoided. It has defined requirements that if not adhered to by any of the state’s higher education institutions for more than a year, the UNC BOG is authorized to remove that institution’s chancellor.
Responding to concerns for community college graduates that the requirement will pose a barrier for adult learners who are seeking to enhance their trade skills, the requirement only applies to students seeking associate degrees.
Other arguments offered in opposition include a lack of diversity; the requirement is too prescriptive and doesn’t allow for greater academic exploration; and that it is micromanaging the educational system. None of these arguments stand up to scrutiny when compared to existing curriculum pre-requisites for graduation from the state’s universities and colleges.
Writing for the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, Shannon Watkins notes, “A course in American history or government isn’t even required for majors where knowledge of civics is particularly important. UNC history majors, for instance, aren’t required to take a course in U.S. Government. But they are required to take “at least one History Department course in the area of African, Asian, and Middle Eastern History or in Latin American History.”
Watkins’ article makes note of a report provided by the American Council of Trustee and Alumni that indicates that “over half of college students do not know the term lengths of members of Congress, and nearly 40 percent do not know which branch of the government has the authority to declare war. 70 percent misidentified Thomas Jefferson as the father of the Constitution. Sixteen percent thought that Independence Day commemorated the signing of the Constitution (and four percent thought it had to do with the British surrender at Yorktown).”
In Broggi’s review of the email threads among the UNC lobbyists he discovered one passage from Bart Goodson, UNC’s senior vice president of government affairs, who stated in an April email that he and others on the staff have tried to “slow the bill down” but that it was difficult because it was seen by the UNC staff as “a wrap yourself in the flag type bill.”
In a recent Carolina Journal article, Broggi points out that the lobbyists work for the state and most particularly the university system’s governing authority, the BOG, and yet they are working diligently to undermine their employers who also happen to be the state taxpayers.
So we have to ask Mr. Goodson, what is wrong with displaying patriotism? And what is wrong with assuring our future leaders, (we are assuming that our nation’s leaders will be coming from one of our esteemed schools of higher education) with the knowledge and understanding of the very principles that have provided unequalled opportunity for learning and success that these college students enjoy?
For some inexplicable reason our education system seems dead set against promoting and celebrating the very principles of governance that make this country, in the words of President Ronald Reagan, “the shining city on the hill.” This movement to avoid our successful foundation will result in its demise as our future leaders drift away from the very unique qualities found in our democratic government and then the professors and their elitist fringe supporters will wonder what happened.
Ignorance is what is happening, which is what the opponents of the REACH Act are seeking to promote. This cannot be allowed to continue unabated at the cost of the taxpayers.
Sen. Perry, the prime sponsor of the S.B.114, made note of this need to educate our future leaders and the role of the state. “Our public universities should provide each student with an understanding of these foundational documents which shaped the birth of our nation. Average North Carolinians provide billions of dollars to fund our public university system and the system belongs to them.”
The time for this bill to pass is now, otherwise the future of greatest democracy on the globe is bleak, if not doomed.
