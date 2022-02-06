In the midst of public frustration with government entities such as school boards, municipal and county boards, displayed by attendees who feel that their concerns and voices are being ignored, it was refreshing to read in Wednesday’s News-Times that several municipalities actually want more public participation.
It was coincidental that last Wednesday’s paper reported on three town meetings involving Peletier, Pine Knoll Shores and Beaufort, during which the promotion of more public participation were topics of discussion.
Late last month, Peletier Mayor Dale Sower, along with commissioners Dan Taylor, Steven Overby, Tim Quinn, Walter Krause and David Bragg, attended an informal meeting with residents to discuss growth trends and the need for added public services such as fire and police protection. The participation was not limited to just residents within the town limits, but also included property owners who live within extra-territorial jurisdiction of the town.
Lauren Daniels, a resident who lives just outside Peletier town limits, who helped promote the meeting at the town hall, explained that her concern and that of other residents is growth. “People are really concerned about it and don’t want the town to be caught with its pants down,” Ms. Daniels noted.
The Peletier meeting was more a grassroots effort than a government effort, with Ms. Daniels noting that sometimes the town commissioners are not listening to the concerns of the residents. “We need to do something to help citizens feel a part of the process,” she said.
Based on the response of the commissioners attending, the concerns expressed by Ms. Daniels and others were heard.
Pine Knoll Shore commissioners were equally interested in getting more public participation but with the understanding that public input should not overwhelm the decision making process. This conclusion came after the board accepted a revised strategic plan for the town presented by that committee’s chairman, John Ferguson.
In making the strategic plan presentation, Mr. Ferguson made note of the broad nature of a strategic plan, stating it will need prioritization and the plan works if everyone works together for the same goal. In that fashion he emphasized the need for more engagement by town residents and property owners by “increasing participation in programs and committees, and improving input methods.”
Beaufort town commissioners are also concerned with more public input as they prepare an initiative to make the town’s infrastructure and natural assets more protected “from the threats of climate change.”
Utilizing both in-person and remote services in the form of a public Zoom meeting, the town is working aggressively to provide information on a risk and vulnerability assessment recently completed as part of a N.C. Division of Coastal Management program to guide the town in strengthening its public services such as water and sewer and storm water systems. Stewart Consulting is leading the town in the process, identifying and mapping key infrastructure and natural assets. The goal is to utilize the information to develop plans that will allow for quicker recovery of public services from natural disasters.
It is obvious that in these three instances, elected officials and by extension town staff, are very aware of the need to communicate with their residents and taxpayers.
For too long government entities have been operating with little accountability with their constituents. This has changed over the past two years as the public has dealt with government dictates related to the Covid-19 pandemic that were passed down without any apparent concern about the social and economic impacts of these dictates. The public is now “woke” and no longer willing to be silent or to be silenced.
The recent decisions and discussions by the towns of Peletier, Pine Knoll Shores and Beaufort are indications that elected officials and their staffs are aware of a more engaged and interested public. Additionally, the towns are to be commended in seeking new ways to reach residents and to motivate them to participate, including the use of digital technology.
But communication, by definition, is a two-way process involving a messenger and a recipient. And further there needs to be a response from the recipient of the original message verifying that it was received and that it will be acted upon. In other words, there is responsibility on the part of the message recipients to participate.
If there are towns or any government agencies that are non-responsive to the concerns of their constituents then it is up to the various constituent groups to aggressively challenge those in charge. Apathy accomplishes nothing for the governed but it does give the government an easy path to function without accountability.
The moral of this story is simple- “government goes to those who show up”- and it is obvious that Peletier, Pine Knoll Shores and Beaufort want their citizens to do just that.
