Once again N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell is being targeted for taking his job seriously- to assure the best services at the best price for state operations, in this case health care services for retired and current state employees. But this time the criticism, involving a decision to make a change in the third-party administration of the State Employee’s Health Plan, is both inaccurate and misdirected.
Folwell does not accept the status quo and in the process has made it a practice to ask hard questions, particularly in the case of contractual arrangements for state services. This proclivity is probably the result of his background as a certified public accountant, so details are obviously important to him.
Shortly after taking the office of State Treasurer in 2017, following an eight-year stint as a member of the N.C. House of Representatives, he began a review of the management contracts for the state’s pension fund, one of the largest in the country. That review resulted in renegotiated contracts, saving $700 million in fees which, until Folwell’s review, was just blindly accepted by the previous administration.
In addition to oversight of the state employee pension plan, currently amounting to over $123 billion, the state treasurer is also tasked with assuring the state employee’s health plan remains solvent. With the growing cost of health care, along with the growth of state employees, the treasurer has expressed concern about the financial solvency of the plan.
In an effort to maintain the State Health Plan, its board of trustees have increased the financial investment on the part of its members and has worked to find savings where possible. In December, after reviewing options, the board of trustees voted unanimously to contract with Aetna, a health care management company, to replace Blue Cross Blue Shield NC (BCBSNC), which has managed the plan for more than 40 years. That decision is anticipated to save the plan $140 million over five years.
Aetna will take over as third-party administrator beginning in 2025 for a three-year period with the option to renew for two, one-year terms. Currently health care spending for 740,000 members, including teachers, active and retired state employees and their dependents over the next five years, is expected to be $17.5 billion.
That means N.C. taxpayers are on the hook for at $17.5 billion, which is part of the promise made to “those who teach, protect and serve our state,” as the treasurer describes the beneficiaries of the program. Despite recent negotiations reducing the state’s prescription drug plan by $700 million and administrative expenses by $250 million, the State Health Plan is facing upwards to a $4.2 billion shortfall in its budget over the next few years.
Not surprisingly, Blue Cross, a behemoth in healthcare services, is planning to contest the decision by the health plan’s board of trustees, which consists of 10 members appointed for two-year terms by the governor, the treasurer and leaders of both legislative chambers.
Folwell, who chairs the board and votes only to break a tie, noted the decision was unanimous after bids were considered from Blue Cross NC, Aetna and a United HealthCare subsidiary, UMR. The bids were reviewed and scored by the staff of the health plan and submitted for final review and vote to the board of trustees, and subsequently sent to the N.C. Attorney General’s office for approval.
Since it was a unanimous decision by the board to move the management of the health plan without a vote from the its chairman, it is inaccurate to place the blame on him, but it’s not unexpected. Folwell has challenged health care providers, and particularly hospitals, on behalf of the state employees, to be more transparent in their pricing schedules.
Describing the state’s hospital association as a cartel, Folwell been denied a means to track the cost of care at each hospital, to inform members so that they can decide on their care based on cost and quality of services. The treasurer has been frustrated by the lack of transparency that he contends should be available to one of, if not the largest, user groups in the state.
As Carteret County residents remember, crossing swords with Blue Cross NC is not a pleasant experience. In December 2015 the county’s only hospital, Carteret Health Care, sought to negotiate insurance reimbursements with BCBSNC. As the negotiations bogged down, BCBSNC notified their customers in the county, both individuals and businesses, that the hospital would be designated as an “out of network” provider, thereby reducing, and in some cases eliminating, insurance coverage.
Because the county had few insurance companies serving the county, the BCBSNC announcement was particularly threatening. This notification caused the hospital administration to go into damage control by explaining to the public that this was a negotiation tool utilized by the insurance company. Eventually the negations were completed, but there are no details about the final contract relationship and it can be assumed that the insurance company came out on top.
Liberal organizations such as the state teacher’s union, NCAE, which contends it is not a union despite being affiliated with the national union, and the left leaning N.C. Policy Watch are dismissing the efforts as a form of grandstanding on the part of the treasurer. Even the News & Observer is taking issue with the decision, blaming it on the treasurer, despite having reported that it was made by the board of trustees and that Folwell did not cast a vote in the decision.
It is obvious based on these critics that neither the solvency of the program nor the liability that the taxpayers face, since health care insurance is part of the contract with “those who teach, protect and serve.” is any of their concern. They obviously like the status quo and don’t want any interruption that may prove to be inconvenient.
The taxpayers and those who are the beneficiaries of the plan should be appreciative that the treasurer and the board of trustees are themselves willing to be inconvenienced to find a more productive and sustainable health care plan for the members. For them the status quo is not acceptable.
