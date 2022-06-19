Recent news reports about the 2022 N.C. Teachers Working Conditions Survey, a biannual review of the state’s public schools, indicates a positive trend for teaching and teachers in the state, despite the past years of turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent school shootings. But it also highlights a more sinister and challenging problem – the decline in student progress resulting from the year and a half closure of in person classroom attendance caused by the pandemic.
In presenting the report to the county board of education earlier this month, Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson noted with some pride that the county’s response was exceptional. “I am excited to share that the Carteret County public school system achieved the highest teacher satisfaction scores in the region with 712 of 713 teachers responding to the survey,” he explained to the board.
The survey of each of the state’s 116 public school districts provides valuable details to include analysis on facilities and resources available to teachers, community support, student discipline, leadership, retention, and safety. And, in the case of Carteret County’s report, 92% of the teachers gave satisfactory reviews of the working conditions in the county’s schools.
Added to this year’s report was a survey to describe the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the answers were troubling.
In answer to the question as to how much “of your instruction this year has been spent on reteaching prior grade academic standards, more than 42% of the respondents noted that at least half of their teaching time was spent in remedial teaching. Almost a third of the respondents spent 50% of the time re-teaching, while 12% spent three quarters of their time re-teaching, and 3% spent almost all of their time in remedial efforts.
Another question asked about the social and emotional health of their students in comparison to previous years and that analysis is particularly disturbing. Over 71% of the teachers responding noted that there was a decline, with almost 38% needing “somewhat more support” and 34% needing “much more” support than before the pandemic.
Finally, the teachers were surveyed on their estimate of academic progress of the current class in comparison to previous classes. Just over 73% of the teachers estimated their students were a minimum of three months behind their cohorts in the previous years. Almost 29% of the students were estimated to be a full year behind in their academic progress, while 27% were identified to be 6 months delayed, and 17% behind by three months.
These numbers tracked closely with statewide averages so there is no reason to criticize the county teachers or administration. The closure of in-person classroom participation in response to the pandemic was a shock to the educational system that could not have been anticipated.
Now that analysis is showing a definitive way to quantify the impact of the learning loss resulting from classroom interruptions, the state board of education, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, along with local school boards, need to plan and implement immediate corrective action for all students currently in the public school system.
The state’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration has developed a report that describes the amount of educational intervention or remediation in the amount of additional school time noting “students may need acceleration experiences that surpass the expected effects of 12 school months in order to recover from the disruptions” that occurred mid-way through the 2020 spring semester and lasted through the 2020-21 school year.
Utilizing test score comparisons with the 2018-19 school year and the 2020-21 school year the Office of Learning Recovery developed an estimated time line needed to bring students up to par with their cohorts in the previous years. The conclusions are stunning, particularly in the math curriculum: for grade 5, students are a little more than seven months behind; grade 6- ten months behind; for grade 7 the students are over 11 months behind; and for grade 8 the delayed education in math amounts to almost a year and a half.
Now that the teachers working survey is complete and mirrors other analysis, there should be no delay in addressing a firm plan for remediation. But this effort cannot be developed with a short focus. Because of the trailing impacts of delayed academic progress, students will need to be tracked for their entire primary education experience.
There are eighth graders who have advanced to the ninth grade who do not have the same academic abilities of their predecessors, and thus their teachers will have to tailor the curriculum to give them time to catch up, which logically, only reduces the time allotted for the normal curriculum the student would otherwise receive.
For those students that have graduated, the problem of lost learning is even more complicated and will require a far more imaginative approach to solve.
After the county’s board of education and administration recovers from the glow that they should enjoy from the 2022 biannual survey, they should burrow in on the details and begin a process of planning how the schools can prepare their teachers who will be facing significant challenges in the years ahead. There is a need for a flexible plan that can adjust as the student matriculates through the process, to allow those who are behind to catch up without denying opportunities for those students who are working at or above grade-level.
The challenges for teachers as they deal with remediation needs for the next four years will be unique, requiring imagination and cooperation at every level if they are to be solved. The results of the 2022 N.C. Teacher Working Conditions Survey indicate that the teachers, the school leadership and the county are up to the task, but the planning and implementation needs to start now while these students are still in the education stream.
