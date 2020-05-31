Morehead City residents and library supporters across the county are worried about the future of the city’s Webb Memorial Library, and they have justification for their concern.
The city is coming to grips with budget shortfalls resulting from the governor’s mandated shutdowns and it is forcing the town manager and city leaders to make priority decisions on what public services the town will support in the coming year. Because of this need to prioritize certain services, the town’s support for the Webb Library is in jeopardy, a possibility that will have far reaching negative impact on the city and the county.
Webb Memorial library is one of six libraries in the county. The other libraries include Pine Knoll Shores serving the county’s four beach towns; Cape Carteret serving the western region of the county; Newport serving the largest geographical area; the Down East Library in Otway serving the eleven eastern communities; and the county’s main library in Beaufort which serves as both that town’s library and a repository for the other libraries.
In early April as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of libraries, Morehead City manager Ryan Eggleston announced the town was furloughing eight non-essential, mostly part-time staff, coming from the Webb Memorial Library and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. At the time Mr. Eggleston stated that the furloughed library staff would be able to return to work once the Webb Memorial Library was allowed to reopen.
Since that announcement the financial situation for the town has worsened for the current fiscal year ending June 30 and the projections for the coming 2020-21 fiscal year for the city look bleak with a projected $1.3 million shortfall. The continued decline in city revenues has resulted in ten additional full-time staff being released along with eight part-time staff. The previous furloughed library staff were also permanently laid off resulting in a total reduction of 26 city employees.
That decision to permanently layoff of library staff along with a proposed budget that indicates financing for only utilities and maintenance are strong indications that the city is considering ceasing support for the city’s library. Councilwoman Diane Warrender has stated that this initial review is only preliminary and does not show any operational and personnel funding because the town has no schedule for when the governor will allow libraries to reopen.
Whatever the plan is, this challenge to the future of the Webb Library is a good reminder for the city’s residents and policy leaders of this valuable asset located in Morehead City.
The building at 812 Evans Street was constructed in 1929 by Earl W. Webb Sr., a Morehead City native who at the time was a corporate officer of the Ethyl Corporation in New Jersey, a major refinery owned jointly by Standard Oil and General Motors. Mr. Webb’s family was very generous to his home town and built the building to promote growth. The building originally housed medical offices on the ground floor of the building and a garment factory on the second floor.
In 1934 the Morehead City Women’s Club, with the guidance of Mrs. Webb, began a library on the second floor of the building and eventually, as the tenants moved out of the first floor, the library expanded to incorporate the entire building. In 2006, the Earl W. Webb estate entered into a 99-year agreement with the city whereby the city would operate the library and maintain the building. Now, 14 years later the city is re-thinking its priorities resulting from the financial challenges brought on by the pandemic.
Since the city’s most recent budget workshop, the library’s supporters and customers have rallied to ask the town for both a clear vision of the facility and to continue support.
It would be a shame if the town fails to continue the library’s operation. The building, albeit old, is a comfortable structure, centrally located for a variety of small group meetings and provides both an internet hub for visitors as well as the normal function of a library for book loans.
As the county works to become a Certified Retirement Community, a designation that will positively benefit Morehead City, it would be unwise for the city to close the Webb Library. Libraries are a key factor in the decision process for retirees.
There is no question that the town faces financial challenges, but it has been cavalier over the past six months in its spending activities to include new playground equipment that came in $320,000 over budget; acceptance of the cost overruns of approximately $2.6 million for the new town hall under construction; and most recently the establishment of a $300,000 loan package for small businesses needing assistance to cover rent during the governor’s mandated shutdown.
The town should and can review its financial commitments and make adjustments in a variety of operations that will accommodate a budget of at least the amount actually spent in 2019-20 fiscal year of $159,889.
Libraries may not provide a flashy physical facility but they do add to the more subtle and important benefits of an intelligent and enlightened community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.