It is time to bring a halt to the false argument, that November’s close and contested voting is an indication of a divided country which is a crisis needing to be fixed. Of course the country is divided - why else do we hold elections? And no, this is not a crisis but rather a confirmation that our form of government is working.
Elections by their very nature are an indication of division. They are conducted to bring to conclusion disputes over public choices. At the end of the election, the majority, however significant or small, makes the final decision as to a course of action or chosen representative.
Because of the close nature of so many races in the November election, Democrats, with the aid of liberal metro media outlets, continue to promote the canard that the country is divided and this is somehow a threat to the civic core of our republic.
Every elected leader seeks to be “swept” into office with an overwhelming victory which gives the impression of a national consensus. But that is not the case in this year’s election which resulted in a record setting 70% plus voter turnout.
The reason for this turnout is that the voters were and are engaged in the political issues, something that hasn’t been seen in centuries and a fact that is making the winners uncomfortable because they now face a skeptical and vigilant public. This is good for our democratic republic and will assure its future if the vigilance is sustained.
Rather than complain about the passionate and focused nature of the electorate, those elected, their representatives and the media should be applauding the results. In fact, the current political passion and interest will bode well for future elections, particularly in the off-year cycle and in state and local elections.
We should appreciate that voters are informed and engaged. And yes, divided. The alternative is a rubber stamp election such as seen in China, Russia, Venezuela and other countries with totalitarian regimes.
Sir Winston Churchill, speaking in Great Britain’s House of Commons, noted that, “Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that been tried from time to time….”
This year’s national election is evidence our country is not facing a political crisis but that our democratic republic is vibrant and working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.