Supporters of the U.S. Constitution can breathe a sigh of relief with the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court has passed a temporary injunction against N.Y. Governor Cuomo’s efforts to restrict participation in houses of worship.
According to Professor Greg Wallace of Campbell University School of Law, Wednesday’s decision stays application of Gov. Cuomo’s executive order until the Second Circuit Court of Appeals can rule on the constitutionality of the order. The court’s ruling does indicate strongly what the Supreme Court will decide should that opinion be presented in appeal.
For months, churches, synagogue, mosques and other place of religious worship have been targeted as locations for spreading the Covid-19 virus, resulting in state and city officials either demanding the facilities close or greatly reduce participation under threats of fines and arrests for failing to adhere to these executive orders. In addition to Cuomo, Governors Cooper, N.C. and Newsom, Calif., have been very aggressive in their executive orders. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio went so far as to fine a synagogue and threaten to arrest participants for ignoring his dictates.
Late Wednesday, the US Supreme Court decided in a 5 to 4 vote that the First Amendment clause about the “free exercise thereof” regarding freedom of religion does have merit and it does trump any restrictions passed by government officials. The court’s decision to prohibit Gov. Cuomo’s draconian restrictions further impressed on these elected officials that not only is the privilege to worship freely a guaranteed right, it is an “essential” activity or service for the participants and their community.
The Supreme Court’s decision deserves praise on two counts. First it does verify, without question, that the “free exercise” clause is inviolate and should not be ignored by elected officials. The second note of praise goes to President Trump, who very astutely appointed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last month, thereby assuring we would have a justice who clearly understands the value of the Constitution.
It was Justice Barrett’s vote that confirmed, along with Justices Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Alito and Thomas, that the First Amendment is worthy of protection. Had Justice Barrett not been the ninth member of the court, the decision would have been tied 4-4, giving Gov. Cuomo free hand to trample on the Constitution, which is happening with unfortunate regularity across the nation.
The limp argument given by the losing justices was that Gov. Cuomo had revised his restrictions, making the complaint filed by the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Agudath Israel moot according to Chief Justice Roberts. Other dissenters in the minority were Justices Sotomayor and Kagan, who contended that this decision will “exacerbate the nation’s suffering,” while Justice Breyer argued the plaintiffs could bring the case up should Gov. Cuomo alter his restrictions.
There is no question houses of worship have been singled out by elected officials, primarily Democrats, who contend that these facilities are a threat to public health and should be shuttered or severely restricted. At the same time these very concerned elected officials have allowed large retailers of all varieties free to operate under casual and often times unapplied restrictions because they are deemed “essential.”
Regarding the description as “essential” when prioritizing big retailers over houses of worship and religious groups, we have to ask why officials willingly call on religious groups for assistance in times of need and are happy to utilize these facilities for large meetings to communicate with the public, their constituents. We never see them ask Walmart or any of the big retail facilities for these services. Yet their operations are considered essential but not religious groups or their places of worship.
As for Justices Sotomayor’s and Kagan’s concern that this decision makes the nation’s suffering worse, we need only look to Benjamin Franklin’s remarks (yes the same Ben Franklin who was key in the creation of the very document these justices are sworn to uphold): “They who can give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.