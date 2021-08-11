Water is Carteret County’s greatest asset but paradoxically it is becoming one of the county’s greatest problems as we saw last week during three days of torrential downpours that created nuisance flooding throughout the region. As the county continues to grow because of the attraction of its water resources, storm water management is going to become a major problem needing aggressive action and planning. Any delay may result in federal mandates which will in turn become more difficult and costly as more land is developed and prices continue to rise.
Pine Knoll Shores, Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret are to be commended for taking the lead on these issues. Pine Knoll Shores has initiated storm water services to reduce flooding in normally flood prone areas of the town. Both Emerald Isle, which has worked previously on storm water control, and Cape Carteret, have included storm water issues in their board agendas. But all the other towns and the county need to step up with plans and mitigation action now. This issue is not confined geographically; it is a countywide problem.
As the rain event approached last week, the National Weather Service initially announced a flash flood warning. Fortunately, that warning was downgraded but still the rainfall, ranging from 9.55 inches to a low of 2.34 inches recorded in a 48-hour period, created significant nuisance flooding in the county. Several town managers reported road flooding with the worst occurring in the Wildwood area, just outside of Morehead City’s town limits. A trained spotter for the weather service reported that entry to one neighborhood on Highway 24 was blocked by 2 to 3 feet of water at one point.
The continued record setting tourism revenues reported by the county’s tourism board are an indication of the growing interest in the county from both tourists and future developers. The eventual construction of I-42, replacing highway 70, will quickly add to the county’s growth, resulting in additional impervious surfaces from buildings, parking lots and more roadways, all of which will exacerbate current storm water flooding problems in the county.
There is no way to stop this growth but it must be planned, otherwise additional development will overwhelm the county’s already limited capacity to handle storm water distribution. And any response in the form of land purchases to hold storm water will become expensive as property prices continue to ratchet up.
There is an addition stress on this subject coming from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) which is in the final stages of an update anticipated for release in September by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Entitled “Risk Rating 2.0,” the new flood plan has added storm water management as part of the criteria for establishing the cost of flood insurance premiums, which are expected to increase for all property owners.
The new flood plan risk rating notes that “premiums for individual properties will be tied to their actual flood risk rather than flood zone,” which includes flooding from storm water regardless of physical location. This means is that while a property may not be mapped within an identified flood zone, it still may be charged a higher premium because of the possibility of flooding from storm water caused by heavy rainfall as seen in Hurricane Harvey in Houston, TX and of course Hurricanes Floyd, Matthew and Florence in North Carolina.
The response and planning by a municipality or local government can influence these premium charges as noted in the new Risk Rating plan. Focusing on the impact of storm water flooding, the plan recommends that local governments participate in a Community Rating System that addresses improvements to storm water management. Communities that participate in CRS can see a reduction of 5 - 45% in premium reductions.
This reduction will be meaningful for residents and businesses required to purchase flood insurance as a result of financial restrictions coming mostly from mortgage companies. The Risk Rating report acknowledges the potential impact of flood premiums, noting that the new ratings are “projected to lead to premium increases for a majority of NFIP policyholders which could raise questions of affordability.”
Funding for planning and corrective action is currently in the pipeline for local governments to use but those funds and time will not last long. And the soon to be released NFIP Risk Rating will be an added incentive for both municipal and county action in order to reduce the oncoming premium increases that the plan has already identified.
That quote, “could raise questions of affordability,” should get the attention of every property owner and every municipal and county board member in the county. If the county wishes to remain affordable, let alone attractive, to both current and future residents, action is needed now to address storm water control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.