Monday’s decision affirming the right of a football coach to pray following a football game when school activities are concluded was a major victory for the US Constitution and a major defeat for those who want to remake our country into a secular orthodoxy by restricting individual rights of faith.
Far be it for us, a newspaper, to challenge the “hoped for” wise council provided by the US Supreme Court, but the arguments and conclusion offered by the three dissenting justices in the Kennedy v. Bremerton School District case brings into question the description of “wise council.”
Recognizing the potential of heavy handed political control by a centralized government, the nation’s founders debated for months over the establishment of a founding document- the Constitution. Eventually the members of the Constitutional Congress decided to establish absolutes in the form of 10 amendments designed as inviolate controls over the abilities of the then nascent federal government.
The first of these absolutes is that: “Congress shall make no laws respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; abridging the freedom of speech or the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
It is worth noting that the first concern of this very important and often cited amendment deals with religion. The founding fathers obviously understood the importance of a spiritual component for both the nation writ large and the very individuals who make up that nation and so made that topic the first of five enumerated concerns of the first amendment.
In that amendment the Constitution’s authors chose to codify an absolute restriction on governments to dictate religious affiliations out of concern that the country’s various government entities, both State and Federal, might attempt to establish a specific religion or denomination as the official religion, as practiced in European countries at the time.
Not only does this first-of-five guaranteed rights of American citizens prohibit the establishment of any religion as a government action, it also prohibits government from denying anyone to freely exercise their religion, which is exactly what the Bremerton School Board did when they voted to dismiss Mr. Kennedy.
In response to Mr. Kennedy’s habit of praying on the high school football field following games, the Bremerton School Board sent the assistant football coach a letter advising him that he must remain neutral in the context of religious activity and that his mid-field prayers had to cease. The school was willing to allow him to pray but not in public.
“In the public schools context, it is clear that schools and their employees may not directly prohibit students from participating in religious activities, nor may they require students to participate in religious activities,” a letter sent to Mr. Kennedy by the school’s superintendent states. “Further, it is equally clear that the school staff may not indirectly encourage students to engage in religious activity.”
The assistant coach did in fact stop his end-of- game prayer for one game but then he felt compelled to continue, which resulted in the school board placing him on involuntary leave and then, the following year, chose not to rehire him.
After numerous court hearings Mr. Kennedy’s case came before the Supreme Court this year and Monday the court, in a six to three decision, supported the coach’s right to pray in public.
The argument presented by the opposing justices raises serious concerns that go beyond the Bremerton football field.
Joining Justices Stephen Breyer and Elana Kagan, in the minority decision, Justice Sonia Sotomayor stated “Today’s decision is particularly misguided because it elevates the religious rights of a school official, who voluntarily accepted public employment and the limits that public employment entails, over those of his students, who are required to attend school and who this Court has long recognized are particularly vulnerable and deserving of protection.”
This argument is flawed on its face. Coach Kennedy was not acting in any way to intimidate or influence anyone in his capacity as a coach or teacher. He conducted his personal prayers at the conclusion of a public event, a football game, that was voluntarily attended by students, parents, and family friends, as well as other football players from opposing schools.
Because he was praying at mid-field following the football games as both the players and fans were leaving, he was doing so on his free time, notwithstanding that players and coaches from his team and the opposing team would sometimes join him in the prayer.
There was nothing in coach Kennedy’s actions that could be considered coercive or intimidating. It was a simple humble act that had deep personal meaning; an act that a local government, the Bremerton School Board, and a national government through court decisions, attempted to prohibit.
The minority opinion fails to consider the full extent of the first amendment, and that is government may not establish a religion nor prohibit the free exercise thereof. And it is the free exercise that the minority argument is opposing. But simultaneously it does accommodate the establishment of a national religion- a religion of secularism or humanism that is intolerant of other religions or personal beliefs.
Rachel Laser, President of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, decided to incorporate every possible complaint with this year’s court decisions stating, “It is no coincidence that the erosion of the line between church and state has come alongside devastating losses on so many of the rights we cherish. As that line has blurred, public education, reproductive rights, civil rights and more have come under attack.”
Yes, many rights are under attack, but not by the court or conservatives, but instead by a militarized liberal minority who seek to deny the rights for those with whom they disagree.
Fortunately, wiser council did prevail as Chief Justice John Roberts was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Jr., Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, which prevented the rights of personal belief and faith from being sacrificed on the altar of a flawed argument of separation of church and state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.