ekend, Memorial Day weekend, has historically been a time for the country to pause and make note of the benefits afforded by the hundreds of thousands who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom worldwide, but the lack of activities planned for this week challenges the county’s interest.
Carteret County has, for more than 20 years, been known for its recognition of this hallowed time and for acknowledging the commitment of those who serve and their families that have been left behind. But there has been a noticeable decline in public effort and investment in this and other events that needs to be addressed.
Under the auspices of former Carteret County Veterans Service Director, Col. Hank Gotard, USMC, the county’s Memorial Day weekend was a major public event, starting with a special program at Court House Square in Beaufort on Saturday followed by a more somber and quieter event each Memorial Day Monday at Bayview Cemetery, Morehead City.
The Saturday program, always attended by Congressman Walter Jones, Jr., who represented the county as part of his congressional district, included other local speakers; music often times provided by the Havelock Community Band; a 21-gun salute; a flag ceremony and a wreath laying at the Veteran’s Memorial on the courthouse grounds.
The program, which relied on the VFW and members of the county’s two American Legion Posts, in Beaufort and Morehead City, was always a moving ceremony that set the stage for honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and their families.
In 2020, Trish Slape and Maria Myers, two local Gold Star mothers who had each lost a son in service to the country, successfully raised funds to build a granite monument to honor the sacrifice that the families experienced when their loved ones are lost. That granite monument that centers on a saluting silhouette, also includes two granite benches for visitors to use as they read the memorial.
The late Hershel “Woody” Williams, a WWII Marine Corps veteran recognized for bravery at the Battle of Iwo Jima with the Congressional Medal of Honor, was struck by the fact that so many of his fellow Marines and soldiers did not return home, which left a gaping loss for their families. From this realization he dedicated his energies to creating a memorial dedicated not only to those who had died in service to the country but also to those who were left with the loss. Now after more than 20 years of tireless work, Gold Star Memorial Monuments have been placed in every state.
Despite the addition of this very stunning monument as well as the Veteran’s memorial located in front of the county courthouse and the recognized history of this event, there will be no program at Court House Square this year, which is both unfortunate and concerning.
Instead of the larger program that has always been a capstone event for the weekend, only the ceremony at Bayview Cemetery will be conducted, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. That event, directed by American Legion Post 46, Morehead City, will include a wreath laying ceremony and attendees will be invited to place American flags around the memorial and at graves of veterans buried nearby. Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones will be the guest speaker with West Carteret High School Junior NROTC presenting the flag.
The county’s commitment to our traditional support for the military came into question last year when the annual Veteran’s Day Parade was cancelled due to lack of public involvement.
Since 1995 with only four interruptions caused by hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic, this annual event has produced the largest parade in the state, and one of the largest in the southeast, honoring our veterans both locally and nationally. That is an impressive accomplishment considering the county’s year-round population of 66,000 pales in comparison to other cities with populations many times greater.
In 2018 the devastation left by Hurricane Florence two-months prior, forced the cancellation of the parade for the first time. The 2019 parade was successfully celebrated, but then in 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic forced a muted effort with a virtual parade. Then in 2021 the threat of another storm resulted in a last minute cancellation. Then 2022 arrived and the public support faded.
The lack of support for the Veteran’s Day Parade and now diminished ceremonial activities on what should be a significant event for the families of our fallen warriors is worthy of note and deserving of answers. Granted events can change and traditions need to be challenged, but the underlying issue is, do we as a community comprehend the purpose and value of these traditions?
This weekend our county, along with the nation, will have an opportunity to take measure, not of those who have sacrificed their lives and dreams, but of ourselves. Do we really appreciate and honor the gift of freedom that we enjoy?
The fallen are in their graves, the answer about their future is determined. But for their loved ones - the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, wives, husbands and children, they are left behind with broken dreams of what could have been but will never be.
Jim Slape whose son, a Sgt. in the National Guard, died in 2018 in Afghanistan, made a poignant observation following the dedication of the Gold Star Monument in Beaufort. “For the nation, Memorial Day is one day,” he said. “But for all the families of the fallen, every day is Memorial Day.”
This weekend’s Memorial Day events in Carteret County will be muted affairs in comparison to previous years but this should not represent the future, nor should it represent our feelings of honor to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and condolences to the families who live with the loss.
Let us never forget!
