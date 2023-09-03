As students return to the classroom for the start of the 2023-24 traditional school year and the state’s tourism industry begins to wind down from a successful year, there is trouble brewing over control of the state’s traditional public school calendar. Currently that control resides with the legislature but local school boards and administrators are rebelling, and the impact could be felt by the by the state’s third largest economic driver, tourism, which accounted for $33.3 billion for North Carolina.
In a public show of “civil disobedience” 16 state school districts began classes this year, weeks in advance of a state statute that sets the opening date for traditional public schools to be no earlier than Aug. 26.
The statute, H.B. 1464, was passed in 2004 after representatives of the tourism industry and a group of concerned parents lobbied to standardize school calendars. It establishes the number of days students must be in the classroom (180), the number of teacher workdays, the approved holidays and the ending date to be no later than June 11.
Prior to the passage of the school calendar bill, school districts were free to set school openings at will. In one case a traditional public school district set late July as the opening date while others, particularly in the mountain regions, were setting early August as opening dates in anticipation of possible school closures due to winter snow events.
Parents, frustrated with the lack of standardization even within school districts, created Save Our Summers (SOS) grassroots group to lobby the legislature, arguing that the variety of schedules were interrupting family vacations. The parents were joined by the state’s tourist industry out of concern that the profusion of school opening dates would reduce in-state visitors, thus harming the state’s third largest industry. Agriculture, along with the military and aerospace industries, rank one and two respectively with tourism a very close third.
Because the tourist industry is seasonal and relies heavily on a temporary labor, there was also concern that the helter-skelter school schedules would hinder the ability to enlist a ready workforce that benefited not only the industry, but was also an excellent learning experience for students in preparation for employment after graduation.
What is surprising about the disobedience of the 16 school districts that are ignoring the state school calendar statute is the lack of aggressive response from either parents or the tourism industry. So far, of the 16 school districts out of the state’s 115, only one has been challenged and that was in Union County.
In January of this year, shortly after the Union School district published its calendar for the 2023-24 school year, two families sued the school board in Union County Superior Court for violating the state’s statute by setting Aug. 9 as the start date for students. Before the case went to trial, the Union County school board rescinded its plans and reset the school calendar to meet the state statute.
What the suit would have accomplished is questionable. According to Allison Schafer, general counsel for the state’s Department of Education, there is no policy for enforcement or sanctions for failure to comply. In fact, Union County described the school district’s failure to follow the law as a Class 1 misdemeanor and the only punishment provided would be the removal of the board members responsible by order of the court.
In 2004 when the school calendar bill was passed, tourism accounted for almost $14 billion in revenue. According to the most recent report for 2022, the total is $33.3 billion. As members of the tourist industry note, that is revenue that falls to the local communities and particularly local schools.
Carteret County tourism has grown consistently and now ranks 11th among the state’s 100 counties, generating $695 million in revenue locally. According to the N.C. Department of Commerce, the sales tax revenues generated from tourism in the county has resulted in $717.40 savings per resident, which is seventh highest among all the counties.
Jim Browder, executive director of the county’s Tourism Development Authority has noted that the county’s tourism growth saw a 32% growth in tourism spending in the county two years ago and an 8% growth from 2021 to 2022. This growth, Browder notes, is expected to continue and in fact increase once I-42 is completed, connecting the Raleigh-Triangle market to the county line.
But the dispute over school calendars can have a major impact on the state’s tourism industry not only in creating confusion for the industry’s preparation for visitation but also for its workforce which has consisted of high schoolers to fill vital part-time jobs. There are nay-sayers who contend that these student employees are being taken for granted with low pay and poor working conditions. But in light of the rapid growth of the industry, the subsequent competitive pressures from competing industries that are vying for these part-timers, as well as the continuing low employment environment, the tourism industry has responded to meet the competition.
Summer time heat is another issue that should concern schools wanting to begin classes earlier in August or even July. In seven of Wake County’s year-round schools operating during the summer, students were sent home early due to failed air conditioning systems. Most schools are designed to restrict outside air flow to enhance the efficiency of heating and air systems, so when the systems fail, particularly in the summer, occupancy of the buildings becomes untenable. This results in an interruption for the students and teachers, and significant expense for the schools.
Compounding the existing demands on the tourism industry by creating disparate school schedules will only impede this major economic engine for the state, which eventually will reduce the tax revenue benefits for the state’s education system.
There should be no need for a legislative mandate, but rather compromise between the various parties who recognize and benefit from a symbiotic relationship. But that won’t happen if one of the parties, the tourism industry, remains silent and fails to ask for support and defend its value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.