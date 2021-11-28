With the Labor Department’s announcement this week that unemployment claims are at a 52-year low, President Biden was quick to take credit, pointing to his administration’s effort to get the economy rolling again after almost two years of interruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. But Biden has had very little if anything to do with the apparent economic recovery and, counterintuitively, the Labor Department’s numbers may hide more challenges ahead, particularly for the country’s small businesses as competition increases for a diminished labor pool.
At the same time he announced the new unemployment numbers, the president pointed to two legislative initiatives that he claims will bring the country back from an economic abyss that he attributes to policies of the Trump administration, totally ignoring the impacts of the worldwide pandemic. The two initiatives are a $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill that is only weeks old and not yet implemented, and an almost $2 trillion social spending bill, entitled Build Back Better, that is yet to get congressional approval.
By touting the new government’s efforts to flood the market with money through two immense federal ‘give-away’ programs and the Labor Department’s new unemployment data, the president is deflecting growing concerns about current inflation, which economists fear will accelerate if the social spending bill is passed.
The recent positive unemployment numbers may hide a more sinister aspect for the nation’s economy – a declining workforce - which some economist fear will result in out-of-control inflation and economic stagnation not seen since 1976-80 during the Carter administration.
The Labor Department maintains two separate reports. The U-3 report, released monthly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BSL), was used in this week’s presidential announcement. That report represents the people actively seeking jobs, which in essence is a smaller labor pool than the total universe of all potential job seekers.
Economists take greater interest in a second, seldom publicized, U-6 report. That report includes a larger universe of potential employees, such as those working part time in hopes of gaining full-time employment, and those who, out of frustration, have completely dropped out of the workforce and are not actively seeking employment. By counting everyone on the margins of the labor market, the data in the U-6 report gives a broader picture of the underutilization of labor, therefore an honest picture of the economy.
In October, the most recent reporting for both categories, the U-3 monthly unemployment indicated 4.6% of the population out of work while the U-6 report, incorporating all of the potential workforce, stood at a less positive mark of 8.3% .
The Wall Street Journal noted in a recent article about the president’s glowing jobs report that there are millions of jobs yet to be filled and businesses of every size are beginning to get concerned as to how they will fill the empty positions.
“Companies across the economy say they are struggling to find workers. Retailers, hospitality, leisure and logistics firms are particularly strapped and have been raising pay to avoid staff shortages during the critical holiday shopping and travel season,” The Wall Street Journal’s Gwynn Guilford reported.
Ms. Guilford continues, “Other data indicates continuing strong employer demand for workers. As of mid-November, job postings on Indeed, a job-search site, were 52% above where they were ahead of the pandemic in February 2020, after adjusting for seasonal variations.”
These unmet job opportunities are dampening economic growth and increasing labor costs which are subsequently passed on to the consumers. These economic stresses, along with the flood of government money, are key components of the current inflation American consumers are experiencing.
These conditions are enhanced by unfettered federal and state government largesse as the money taps have been turned on, enticing many in the workforce to leave their jobs with the anticipation that government checks will continue to arrive. Now the president is pushing hard to flood the market with more government social programs that will further dis-incentivize worker applications and further increase operational costs for employers.
To pay for all these programs, the Build Back Better initiative looks to increase taxes, initially on those whom Congress have designated as the super-rich, but that is the proverbial “camel’s nose under the tent.” Within a year more tax revenues will be required and the next target will be businesses and business owners who Congress might identify as “too successful” and therefore a good source to support government’s expanding social programs.
It has been said that inflation robs the poor and the middle because those two groups have to work harder just to keep up with the rising cost of living with little chance of ever getting ahead financially. . But it also robs the nation’s future by threatening the solvency of small businesses that have historically been the country’s economic backbone.
Despite the glowing numbers that the president is touting, there are dangers for small businesses and by extension, communities. The increased cost of labor, when combined with the growing clout of large corporations and increased federal scrutiny, will eventually force small independent businesses to shut their doors because they can no longer compete with both governmental and economic forces.
The national economy is a long way from recovery and President Biden with the support of a liberal band in Congress are seemingly committed to keep financial stability and strength at bay for the near term. Consumers can play a pivotal role in counteracting this fiscal malfeasance on the part of the Biden administration.
The Christmas season is a critical period for many small businesses who have relied on the support of the local community so that they can keep their doors open. But because of the on-going supply chain problems, increased cost of goods, compounded by a lack of employees, this prime shopping season will be a challenge for our independent businesses. For the sake of our community which continues to rely on these small, independent businesses it is imperative that shoppers should seek to support them first. The results will be a positive influence on our local economy and by extension our nation’s economy.
