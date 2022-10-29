Results from the National Assessment of Education of Educational Progress (NAEP) showed more than a continuing decline in educational progress among fourth and eighth graders nationwide. It also highlighted the failure of poor planning, coupled with a thoughtless rush to action by government leaders to throw money at the problem with the hopes that something good will occur. The result as the NAEP story proves, has been a waste of time and money, and there is little to indicate any changes in this situation in the near term.
Over two years ago educational professionals expressed fear that closures of schools nationwide in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic would stymie educational progress for students, yet governors ignored the concerns that restricting education to either a full-time remote environment or a hybrid environment, a mixture of remote and in-classroom participation, would have devastating impact on academic achievement.
Parents, teachers, students and school administrators were ill-prepared for these draconian restrictions and complained bitterly about their effects on the education but governors, such as Roy Cooper stood firm, refusing to bend or consider other options.
Now the scores from the NAPE tests, given during the 2020-21 school year to nearly a half million students in over 10,000 schools at the beginning of the school year, shows that students in the fourth and eighth grades nationwide have suffered significant declines in math and reading achievement. The tests, scored on a scale of 0-500, are conducted at the beginning of the school year.
Math scores were the lowest since the NAEP test were first administered in 1990. For fourth graders math scores declined by five points on average, and by eight points for eighth graders. Reading scores were equally distressing with two cohorts scoring three points lower than their peers in 2019, the last time the tests were given.
Of particular concern were scores for the lowest performing students, also identified as at risk students, which showed an even greater decline to a point considered to be below basic levels.
This most recent report only confirms at least two other reports and one conducted by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, which partnered with the Raleigh-based software analytics firm SAS to quantify declines in learning achievement in the state’s public schools for all grades from K-12. In announcing the result of that NCDPI report, described as “comprehensive and authoritative”, Dr. Michael Maher, executive director of department’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration told the state’s Board of Education that it showed, “that there was a negative impact for all students, for all grades for almost every subject.”
Responding, knee jerk fashion, to the concern about educational achievement declines, the Biden administration initiated the American Rescue Plan -amounting to $122 billion -to reopen schools, address mental health issues and to aid students who had fallen behind academically. With little understanding of the issues at hand or the establishment of goals and objectives, the Biden administration released $81 billion within two weeks of the bill’s passage.
Two other installments of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds soon followed, all with the caveat that the money was to be spent quickly or the funds would revert back to the federal government.
Washington Post reporters Lauren Lumpkin and Sahana Jayaraman noted that schools have been given wide latitude in the use of the funds, to include purchasing new curricula, furniture, school supplies and even for teacher bonuses. But some school districts have been slow to spend the money either because of a lack of a plan or the ability to implement programs to aid in educational remediation.
In April, then Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson informed the county school board that the county would receive its second installment of $6.1 million in ESSER funds and that he had to have a budget submitted to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction by Sunday May 9- a little more than five weeks after being notified.
Dr. Jackson and the school staff had precious little time to do a deep dive into the educational assessments of the county’s students’ progress to assure these funds would have the greatest impact on the students most in need. The money had to be budgeted quickly.
The speed of funding without adequate planning frustrates Keri Rodrigues, president of the National Parents Union who told the Washington Post “The excuse in education has always been, ‘We don’t have enough money.’ Now we have a historic amount of spending, like never before, and you’re not even spending the money.”
The Oct. 24 Washington Post story confirms that national review shows that only 15 percent of the latest round of ESSER funds have been spent. This lack of action, along with the result of the nation’s report card as the NAEP scores are described, only proves that little thought has gone into actually tackling the problem.
This has become the typical government conclusion- throw money, taxpayer money, at the problem and hope for the best.
As the NAEP scores have shown, the best is not happening and as time marches on the students who lost out in the previous four years will continue to lose unless more imaginative action is taken. Based on the lack of guidance from Washington D.C., these solutions fall to the state and local education unit to initiate.
North Carolina takes pride in being a leader in a variety of industries and now as money continues to flow in, the state’s Board of Education and the DPI should look for unique ways to accelerate remediation for those students who are falling behind in academic achievement. This can be done by expanding the use of the state’s Community College System for remedial services and mobilizing the state’s highly touted computer industry to develop online programs that can be easily delivered to targeted students.
There is no time to waste in taking action and any plan to wait for guidance from Washington is a plan to do little with no real anticipation of a positive outcome.
