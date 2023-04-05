Friends of the Down East Library have a right to be dismayed with recent confirmation that the current facility will be closing, but so should the friends and community leaders of the county’s other three branch libraries. The obvious lack of concern for both notifying the public of the impending changes for the Down East facility and the apparent disinterest in seeking alternatives says a great deal about how the county officials see the importance of libraries in general.
Susan Wilder, president of the volunteer friends group, began hearing rumors in March that the space currently housing the library on Highway 70 near the intersection of Harkers Island Road would be closing at the end of June. After dogged calls to the county offices she finally got the rumors confirmed.
The reason given is that the landlord for the library space is County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, which raises the specter of conflict of interest for the commissioner and the county.
Shortly after the library lease was concluded, Chadwick was elected to fill out the unexpired term of District 6 Commissioner Jonathan Robinson, who died in May of 2020. Concerned about the possibility of a conflict of interest because of the ongoing lease with the county’s Down East Library, the county received approval from N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell to continue the business relationship until the end of the five-year lease, with the understanding that if Chadwick were to remain in elected office the lease could not be renewed. He has since been reelected for another four-year term to represent the Down East district, which restricts any future lease arrangement with the county.
The whole issue has revolved around timing and a change in operational control of the county’s four satellite facilities in Pine Knoll Shores, Cape Carteret, Newport, Down East and the central facility in Beaufort.
Over the five-year term of the lease the county and its staff have been embroiled in a variety of challenges, including the COVID-19 quarantines along with three management changes and a shift in operational control.
In May 2019 the county commissioners voted to withdraw from the Craven-Pamlico-Carteret regional library system, which consolidated book purchases and other operations to become a solo library system instead. The following year the county hired Leslie Mason as its library director who reported to the county manager and county commissioners.
During the almost year-and-a-half of management by Mason, the four branch libraries were subjected to a variety of management and program changes that generated numerous complaints to the county commissioner and letters to the editor in the News-Times. The complaints included the disposal of inventory at the branch libraries, with books being thrown in dumpsters without any effort to sell or even give them away.
Charlotte Hamilton, writing in the Pine Knoll Shore community newspaper, The Shoreline, commiserated over the changes in the midst of the pandemic quarantine that, “The Bogue Banks Public Library (located in that town) has been reduced to one-half of what it was.” Her article expressed concerns about “the loss of long-serving library employees and by the severe reduction of library services and book collections. Many pleasures have been given up,” she continued, “and perhaps the library is on the way to becoming another loss, this time for Pine Knoll Shores and for the other towns on Bogue Banks.”
Following the echo of these same concerns and complaints from local library friends groups and community leaders, the county terminated Mason’s contract in November 2021 after having served a little more than a year and a half as the county’s Library Director.
Since Mason’s departure the county library system has had two directors. Jeanne Holmgren was hired as director of the Carteret County Public Library System in May of last year for only a few months. She has since been replaced by the current director Dorothy Howell, who took the position in November.
The surprise discovery by the Friends of the Down East Library that they are about to evicted is understandable considering the numerous disruptions caused by first the COVID pandemic quarantine followed by the numerous interruptions in management. What is discouraging is that the friends group only heard about this through rumor and not a direct notification that could enlist a search team.
Remarking on the visitation and usage numbers for the Down East Library, Susan Wilder, president of the friends group, noted, “this location is very important for those who want access to a branch library. But analytics are no longer accounting for computer and visitor usage. So the statistics that say the library isn’t being used and that it is not a necessary component to this community don’t exist. There’s been no analysis of those figures for the last three years.”
For most residents of a community, a library is acknowledged but seldom visited, yet counterintuitively it is a facility that is expected and quite often sets an image for the community. That image and the associated effort of the Down East Library is now in jeopardy as the community is expected to lose its facility.
The concerns about conflict of interest are legitimate. Even if Chadwick is given some reprieve by the state to enter into another lease agreement he will face rumor or innuendo. A departure from the facility is beneficial to all parties, albeit inconvenient at the very least. But there is little time to accomplish finding a new location which, if the county is seriously interested in maintaining a satellite library, needs to begin immediately.
The numerous volunteers who have contributed to establishment of the Down East Library over the past 18 years are rightfully frustrated by what they see as a dismissive attitude for their efforts, which is obvious in the lack of communications about the needed change. This experience should get the attention of those who have volunteered and lobbied to establish library branches in their respective communities.
