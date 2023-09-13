Although recent test scores and reduced graduation rates for students locally as well as nationally are indicative of academic failures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine, there has been, paradoxically, a lot learned which should bode well for students in the future.
Annually the N.C. Department of Education compiles a variety of data on student performance from each public school that includes academic growth in comparison with the previous year’s test results, including student and school characteristics in addition to other analytics. The data is compiled to produce a report card for the state’s public schools including charter and alternative public schools.
For Carteret County schools there was a mixed bag of results with both good news, and not so good news, in this year’s report cards. The good news was found among students in both elementary and middle school students, while the bad news came about in the high school test scores and graduation numbers.
According to the Sept. 6, Department of Public Instruction (DPI) report card, the county’s public school students in grades 3-8 showed year over year improvements that outperformed the state average for end-of-year test scores in reading and math. For science, students in grades 5 and 8 showed improvement as well, scoring two percentage points higher than the previous year.
On the bad news side of the report, the county’s high school students scored below the previous year’s proficiency levels in all subjects with the exception of math 3, which showed only a marginal improvement. In addition to these poor results, in comparison to year over year proficiency levels, the county’s graduation rate declined 2.4 % in comparison to the previous year and 2% below the state average.
Responding to the poor showing of the county’s high school results, Assistant Superintendent Jody McClenny noted, “Unfortunately, we are still feeling the impact of the pandemic.” She went on to say that, “Reengaging students into the learning environment continues to be a priority,” explaining that the schools are “committed to understanding and meeting the needs of all learners.”
There was a little irony in the report that provides grades on each of the county’s 19 schools, including Tiller Charter School, operating at the time of the report. The only school to be given an ‘A’ on the 2021-22 report card was the Marine and Science Technology (MaST) Early College High School, which the county closed in June.
Over the four contentious years of its operations, MaST consistently scored high with the DPI report card. But despite the innovative success of the program that was specifically funded with an annual $200,000 state grant and received rave reviews from parents and students, the county school board chose to close the school.
Arguments for the closure included the need to economize by not diluting finances for the 200 MaST students who were meeting at Carteret Community College and the opinion of one of the school board members that student selection was unfair to other students.
The die has been cast and despite its 4-year success in the county as experienced in other school districts across the state, the Early College High School program is no longer available to Carteret County students. But the results from this year’s DPI report card shows without question that small, tailored, educational programs as developed at MaST worked successfully “meeting the needs of all learners,” as the county’s assistant superintendent noted.
In addition to the benefits of alternative educational opportunities, what is blatantly clear from the continuing poor reports for the current class of high school students is the benefit and subsequent need for in-person, in-classroom instruction.
Following the initial school closures unilaterally dictated by Gov. Roy Cooper during the 2019 spring semester, parents were guarded about the potential of a continuation of the classroom quarantines into the next school year.
As the fall semester for the 2019-20 school year began, parents expressed displeasure with the governor’s continuation of the school closure program and a poorly designed hybrid schedule that only allowed partial in-classroom participation. By the spring semester parents were unsuccessfully demanding that schools be re-opened contending that the students were being shortchanged- and they were.
The empirical evidence in the form of continuing learning loss, declining school attendance and poor graduation numbers has been documented. Now it is up to school administrators and state leaders to take this information and do a better job of utilizing the current educational structure, but also to think innovatively in how education can be improved.
Already the efforts of legislative action that required a more scientific approach using phonics to teach reading is showing significant results. Pointing to the state’s Read to Achieve program which was initially opposed by the educational community, the state superintendent stated, “We can say with certainty that the post-pandemic rebound began last year for our kindergarten through third-graders.”
According to educational analytics nationally, this innovative reading program, which requires the state’s elementary school teachers to complete 160 hours of training in phonics education by 2024, has resulted in the state K-3 students posting above the national average.
The legislature, emboldened by the success of its innovation and frustrated by an unwillingness on the part of the education industry to be imaginative, has opened access to Opportunity Scholarships for more access to alternative educational programs such as private schools and micro-schools where parents hire tutors. These efforts are creating a more competitive market for education which will require the traditional public schools to become more responsive to the needs and expectations of their customers- the students.
Local schools have a running head start, with access to state funds, a recognized educational program which is still favored by the public in general, and most of the tools that make education successful. But these are only as good as the willingness to innovate, which requires throwing out traditions and core beliefs that are no longer relevant in a highly dynamic environment.
The time for change is now and if local school boards continue to resist the need for change, then the students and their parents will be going elsewhere to pursue a quality educational experience.
