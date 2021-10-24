Supreme Courts at both the state and federal level are designed to decide sticky and complex legal disputes that involve constitutional interpretation and guidance. But for the first time in the state’s history, the N.C. Supreme Court is facing a potential legal dispute within its own chamber and the very existence of this dispute threatens the future of the state’s judicial system.
The genesis of this dispute was the 2018 passage of constitutional amendments by N.C. voters that codified a voter ID requirement, lowered the maximum income tax ceiling the legislature could pass without a state referendum, ensured victims of crime have equal to those of accused and convicted of crimes, and protected hunting and fishing as constitutional rights. Two other amendments, restriction of the governor’s appointment authority and another to restructure the state board of elections, failed in the statewide referendum.
Shortly after the amendments were passed the NAACP and a variety of social justice organizations initiated a lawsuit against the voter ID requirement and the income tax caps. The opponents argued that because the state legislature had been convened illegally due to racial gerrymandering, any action by the legislature was therefore illegal and should be nullified.
The arguments fail miserably on logic since they didn’t apply to the other approved amendments. They plaintiffs also ignored the fact that the legislature had passed budgets and conducted other legislative action without legal contest, that would by extension of their argument have nullified these actions.
The lawsuit has worked its way to the Supreme Court. Apparently lacking confidence in their argument, the NAACP has opted for a unique effort to turn the Supreme Court into its own battleground by asking the court to force recusal of two Republican justices on the grounds that they are biased in favor of the defendants, the N.C. Legislature.
Because Justice Phil Berger, Jr. is the son of the current state senate majority leader, one of the defendants in the case, and Justice Tammy Barringer was a member of the N.C. House of Representatives when the amendments were passed, the plaintiffs complain that they have a conflict of interest in the case. These two justices, along with Chief Justice Paul Newby, were victors in close Supreme Court races in the 2020 election and they represent the only Republicans on the court. The four other justices are Democrat.
The party affiliation becomes important because Justice Jim Ervin, grandson of Sen. Sam Ervin of Watergate fame, will be standing for re-election in 2022. The theory is that if the two Republicans are removed from the case, Justice Ervin can side with the Chief Justice Newby while the remaining three Democrat justices can ultimately decide in favor of the NAACP. This would improve Justice Ervin’s credentials among conservative Democrat and Republican voters while at the same time satisfying the NAACP agenda of overturning a legitimate constitutional amendment.
Dallas Woodhouse, investigative reporter for the John Locke Foundation, wrote in a recent Carolina Journal article that Democrat Justice Anita Earls signed the order directing the plaintiffs in the case- the NAACP- and the defendants to present arguments to the court on the issue of forced recusal. Mr. Woodhouse’s story also notes that Justice Earls was the guest of honor at a local NAACP fundraiser long after the initial lawsuit was first filed, which subsequently brings into question her possible conflict of interest in the case.
The arguments for recusal will be heard by the court in the current session, probably before the year ends and then the public will await a final decision.
Mr. Woodhouse opines that if the two Republican justices are forced to recuse themselves, the House of Representatives, by a simple majority, can initiate impeachment proceedings that would force the justice named in the trial process to step off the court until an impeachment trial is concluded. There is little chance that the state senate could convene a trial since the senate is closely divided, but the action would delay any further action on the lawsuit.
What is not answered is who would enforce the recusal should such a decision be made by the court? This is all unchartered waters for the court. But more importantly is dangerous waters for the concept of ‘Rule of Law,’ which is defined as “the restriction of the arbitrary exercise of power by subordinating it (power) to well-defined and established laws.” The NAACP efforts are at best arbitrary and the demand for forced recusal, if it proceeds, will become a new instrument for influencing legal conclusion using politics and not wise and defensible legal reasoning.
If this state, let alone this country, is to proceed successfully, the judiciary must stand as one unified branch of government that will not tolerate political interference such as being attempted by the NAACP. For the benefit of good jurisprudence this case should be dismissed immediately.
