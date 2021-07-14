Municipal elections seldom get the recognition they deserve, yet it is at this level that political decisions most impact the lives of the residents of any incorporated town. This is where decisions about budget priorities, taxes, zoning and planning are made that influence a community’s future and by extension, the future of the county.
Based on the challenges facing Carteret County as the area experiences rapid growth, the upcoming November municipal elections will have great impact in the near term and long term future for both the towns and the county. For this reason voters should be very mindful and concerned about the candidates seeking to fill open seats in each municipality.
Thirty-eight total seats are up for election including mayoralty seats in Beaufort, Morehead City, Newport, Bogue, Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores and Emerald Isle. But with election filing ending Friday there is little time left if residents in these incorporated towns want to influence future decisions by considering alternative candidates. Once the filing ends the options for voters are fixed and the choices limited to those who have put themselves forward.
The issues faced by the current and future elected officials are varied and unique among the 11 municipalities but they all have immediate impact on lives and businesses. In addition to budget priorities, these municipal officials also deal with parking, waste disposal, zoning, parks and recreation and in some towns officials are tasked with decisions about water access, beach nourishment and historic districts.
Over the past year, the News-Times has covered numerous disputes related to zoning, planning, and budget issues that are altering both the appearance and the economic future of the affected municipalities. In several instances, these decisions are also impacting other towns and unincorporated sections of the county.
Considering that there are 11 incorporated municipalities and approximately 68 thousand full-time residents in the county it is easy to see how decisions at the municipal level can be influential beyond the town limits. An example of this is the Emerald Isle town board’s decision to raise parking fees for all but Emerald Isle property owners. Residents in the nearby towns of Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Peletier and Bogue sought unsuccessfully to convince the town board to allow for a local parking fee for those residents who visit that town’s beach regularly as opposed to paying the same prices as temporary residents or tourists.
That experience is not unique. Newport town leaders are facing potential challenges posed by the eventual construction of I-42 which will increase traffic flow by and through that town. That town board’s decisions have the potential of impacting nearby towns of Bogue and Morehead City since Newport will, by default, become the gateway for the county since that is where the interstate will end.
Additionally, that town board manages the county’s largest municipality in land area. As the board considers continuing zoning issues it will be deciding residential and building issues for its voters and taxpayers that will also impact the rest of the county’s future since that is the area with greatest opportunity for housing development.
The four beach municipalities are experiencing rapid growth as well, but those towns are not only restricted by developable land but also by a plethora of environmental concerns that influence development and long range planning. In addition to the standard responsibilities as elected officials, these town board members oversee and direct the maintenance and management of the county’s primary tourist destination, the beaches.
Whether it’s a mundane issue such as garbage pickup and road paving, zoning for business development such as Morehead City has recently experienced, or the esoteric concerns of maintaining a certain culture such as in the historic town of Beaufort, each of the county’s municipalities are dealing with growing demands and changes. Those changes will be the responsibility of those who are selected in the upcoming November elections and the opportunity to influence those decisions will be limited once the Friday deadline passes.
Voters in the county’s 11 municipalities should take heed of the famous words of the late Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill who always advised his peers and constituents, “All politics is local.”
