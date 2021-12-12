Parents supporting the Marine Science and Technology High School program (MaST), part of the state’s innovative high school initiative, have been given new hope of keeping this highly popular school program alive with the passage of the 2021-22 state budget that includes state funding of $180,000 annually. Now that the funding concerns have been solved, it is up to the Carteret County School Board to decide if it will reverse its decision to close the innovative educational high school or ignore this windfall of state funds and just rely on the cookie cutter programs currently in place.
In 2004, responding to growing concerns about high school dropout numbers and complaints about lack of educational innovation and competition, the N.C. Department of Public Instructions, in collaboration with the state’s Community College System, created the Cooperative High School Initiative.
The program, which is highly acclaimed by educators and parents, can be found in all but 16 of the state’s 100 counties. Because several counties have multiple programs there are 133 in operation with 117 working cooperatively with a community college. MaST students work cooperatively with Carteret Community College attending classes on the CCC campus.
Carteret County’s decision to establish an innovative high school has not been an easy path. Starting in 2010 both the school administration and the community college began work to accommodate up to 200 students in the four high school grades to encourage both technical and four-year-plus educational opportunities. Finally, in 2016, after several false starts, the county school board cautiously initiated the MaST innovative high school program.
Shortly after the program began, Matt Bottoms, a strong proponent of innovation and educational competition, stepped down as superintendent. This change in administrative leadership opened the door to several school board members who had opposed the new high school.
That loss of leadership and the failure of the state to pass a 2019 state budget providing consistent funding for newly opened innovative high schools gave the program’s opponents a reason for closing the program in 2024, once the current sophomore class concludes its senior year.
This decision resulted in outrage and lawsuits from parents who saw the program as a major opportunity for their students in spite of its limited student size and availability.
The program is restricted to only a total of 200 students who compete for entry into the high school. Since MaST is recognized as a magnet school for all intents and purposes, each student selected is still considered to be a participant in their home school district, which allows the students to participate in the extra-curricular activities at the high schools they would normally attend.
The concerns about the state’s funding for the program, the one major justification for the closure of the school, was solved last month when Governor Coopers signed the state budget; the first full budget to be passed since 2017.
The Cooperative High School Initiative program was due to be funded in the 2019 budget but because the governor and legislature failed to agree on the budget, the state continued to operate with the 2017 budget. Since the funding for the program had already received full legislative support it was automatically included in the current successful 2021 biennial budget, which caught the county school board by surprise. Parents who have been fighting to continue the MaST high school program were aware and informed the school board during its meeting earlier this week.
Now the school board has lost its only major reason for closing the very popular school program. One board member has consistently complained that the competitive nature of attending the MaST program is unfair and that the programs should be offered in all three high schools.
This argument fails on two points. First, it ignores the cost of replicating the program in three different schools; it is far more cost efficient by being provided at one facility such as the community college. And secondly, the argument attempts to avoid the need for more competition in education, not less.
On this last issue of competition, it is worth noting that schools compete in every venue, sports as an example, yet avoid competition in the classroom. That lack of competition and educational alternatives continues to be a frustration expressed by parents and even politicians - conservative politicians that is.
The Republican leadership in the General Assembly has continued to push for both competition and alternatives, to include providing increased funding of Opportunity Scholarships designated for students coming from low income families, to afford to pay for educational alternatives. Based on this common philosophy it is paradoxical that the Carteret County School Board, made up entirely of conservative/Republican members, would not want to provide a myriad of educational options for Carteret County students.
Jaymie Kerstein, a parent who has contested the recent closure of MaST and a party to the lawsuit to stop the closure, accurately noted in a recent e-mail to the News-Times, “With that argument (lack of state support) off the table, there is no reason they (the school board) should not vote as soon as possible to reopen enrollment for a student body of 200 for the 2022-2023 school year.”
