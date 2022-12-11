Vandalism of the Duke Energy electrical substation in Moore County last week has done more than just focus national attention on that golf resort community’s unexpected disruption, it should focus attention on the vulnerability of the nation’s infrastructure. Yet ultra-liberals are working overtime to use this event to highlight the LLGBTQ agenda instead.
Within hours of the announced vandalism of the Moore County substation, representatives of the LGBTQ community leveled accusations that this was an act of defiance to stop a drag show planned to take place later that evening in the county.
As residents in the county struggled to keep warm for days without electricity, the press was quick to report on the supposition that the vandalism was associated to an anti-gay agenda, pointing to “concerns by federal officials who have been on high alert in the weeks after a gunman opened fire on a gay nightclub in Colorado.” That story regarding the shooting continues to ignore the fact that the shooter self-identified as “nonbinary” and is therefore a member of the LGBTQ community.
Reporter David Larson quoted Harvard Law Instructor Alejandra Caraballo who said, “The fascists wanted to stop a drag show in North Carolina so they shot up multiple power substations and knocked out power to over 45,000 people to prevent the show from happening. This is terrorism.”
Setting aside Caraballo’s inaccuracy of “multiple substations,” only one was involved, her remarks were designed to create sympathy for drag show supporters and by extension the LGBTQ agenda, which supports these events. The remarks diminish the impact on the Moore County residents and more importantly the continuing threat that is posed by an exposed infrastructure system nationwide.
There have been other attacks on power stations in months and years previous that have nothing to do with drag shows or other counter culture events.
On Nov. 11, the Carteret Craven Electric Cooperative substation in Maysville was vandalized by gun fire, resulting in a two-hour loss of electricity for about 12,000 homes. There were no public events that could be associated with that vandalism.
The Department of Homeland Defense warned in a Nov. 30 bulletin of potential attacks by “lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs or personal grievances” that posed a threat to any number of infrastructure facilities. In keeping with the liberal trope, DHS stated that this threat is a spin-off of the Jan. 6, 2021 Washington DC riots.
Attacks on the country’s power grid are not new but the numbers are increasing, with 106 attacks on the nation’s electrical grid this year alone according to research done by author Michael Snyder.
Federal investigation continues in the 2013 attack of the Metcalf Pacific Gas and Electric substation in Coyote, CA which involved snipers breaching two underground vaults, firing over a hundred rounds into key transformers and cutting fiber optic lines, knocking out communications as well as electricity.
How the 2013 vandalism of the California substation is connected to the Jan. 6 riot is anyone’s guess.
There’s an old saw that the big issues will take care of themselves but it is the details that determine success or failure, and the one detail that is missing in public and government attention is infrastructure.
The distraction resulting from any number of “big” issues, such as Jan. 6 riots, LGBTQ concerns such as drag shows, not to mention global climate change, is taking attention from details that really matter- the vulnerability of our nation’s infrastructure system.
According to the National Research Council, tasked by Congress to examine these vulnerabilities, the US grid consists of 6,400 power plants, 55,000 substations, 450,000 miles of transmission lines, and 3,000 companies.
But there are other infrastructures needing attention, such as municipal water systems, oil and gas pipelines and communications systems. Many are aging and stressed to capacity.
In August the city of Jackson, Mississippi was forced to close its municipal water system serving 180,000 residents and businesses for two months to make repairs following flooding of the Pearl river. The condition of that city’s water system is suffering from such bad maintenance that the federal government has taken charge.
In May 2021 a cyberattack took down a key oil delivery system operated by Colonial Oil that caused a week-long fuel shortage for several south eastern states, including North Carolina. And then there have been regional internet interruptions impacting large regions of the country which in turn slows down commerce and communications nationwide.
We take the fresh water at our taps, the flip of a switch to run our appliances and lights, as well as our access to easy communications for granted. But they all require a means of transmission which is the detail that became obvious in Moore County.
The disingenuous effort to redirect attention to the LGBTQ community and the issues promoted by their political sycophants in Washington only distracts the country from taking needed action to secure and enhance critical infrastructure that keeps the country operating. The best course of action is to turn down the rhetoric and turn up the discussion on how we can secure the delivery systems to withstand natural challenges posed by climatic events such as severe weather as well as the growing concern of terrorist attacks.
