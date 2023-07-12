N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, striking out at legislation that doesn’t fit his agenda, took to personal accusations in lieu of arguing his disagreement on a basis of facts. The particular case involved his announced veto of House Bill 618 that will streamline oversight of charter school applications.
Currently all applications for new charter school must be reviewed by the Charter School Advisory committee, which goes into great detail in assuring that the proposed charter school has the financial resources for long term sustainability, and that its curriculum meets the State Board of Education’s (SBE) criteria.
Following this very in-depth review, the advisory board passes all the documentation to the state board which then does its own review. These redundant studies needlessly consume resources and time that usually results in approval of the original decision by the advisory board. Under this procedure, charter school applications can take up to two years before final approval is granted, increasing the cost of the school while delaying opportunities for students.
Recognizing that the State Board of Education, in addition to approving charter school applications, also must oversee the state’s 115 district schools with over 1.4 million students, the legislature passed H.B. 116, establishing the Charter School Review Board to streamline the application process.
The new review board will continue the same procedures as the advisory board but will have the authority to approve or disapprove charter school applications. Any challenges to the Charter School Review Board’s decision will be handled by the SBE, thereby eliminating duplication of services and providing a structure for quick appeals that currently does not exist.
Governor Cooper’s continued disdain for any educational program that promotes or even supports school choice for parents and their students resulted in a quick veto of the bill.
Cooper weakly and erroneously complained that this new bill is unconstitutional, arguing that it removes the SBE from its oversight capacity for the approval, termination and renewal of charter schools. H.B. 116 does not remove the state board’s ultimate authority over charter schools in its appellate capacity and will maintain its current funding and rule-making responsibility. All this bill does is streamline the process which obviously is not the governor’s desire.
Realizing that his resistance to the bill was weak and that, as a lame duck executive facing a veto proof legislature without any political momentum, Cooper shifted his attack to a more personal and political level.
“This bill is a legislative power grab that turns that responsibility (charter school oversight) over to a commission of political friends and extremists appointed by Republican legislators, making it more likely that faulty or failing charter schools will be allowed to operate and shortchange their students,” Cooper stated as he announced his veto.
This accusation, in addition to challenging the individuals who will serve on the new board as being incompetent and selfishly motivated, ignores the fact that charter school students and their parents have alternatives should the school not fulfill its commitment. This option doesn’t exist in communities where alternatives such as charter schools are not available.
But it was the description of the new review board members as “political friends and extremists” that generated a strong response from the North Carolina Coalition for Charter Schools.
Describing itself as a bipartisan organization that has “supported both Democrats and Republicans,” the coalition published a statement Monday describing the governor’s description of the review board as “wrongheaded.”
The coalition’s rebuttal noted that although the governor has primary control over the appointments to the State Board of Education, these appointments, which also smack of political connections, have never generated a similar accusation as he made in his public announcement defending his veto.
“The Board of Education's chair is an engineer by training. Its vice chair is a partner at a law firm. Despite those backgrounds, we consider both to be qualified and capable members, not mere "political friends" to the governor. And despite past controversies involving the State Board of Education, we do not consider its members to be "extremists," the coalition’s release notes.
In comparison to the state board’s membership, the coalition points out in its response that the 11 members of the new Charter School Review Board have 295 years of combined educational experience, including managing and overseeing public charter schools. Among those who serve on the new review board are Bruce Friend, with 30 years of educational experience and another member who is a professor at N.C. State University.
Cooper has consistently resisted any educational alternatives, such as Opportunity Scholarships that provide financing for low income families to take advantage of alternative schools, as well as charter schools which are another alternative to the standard district school option. In his universe, government is always the source of good, regardless of how poorly schools may perform or how badly parents and their children want options.
The Coalition for Charter School’s description of Cooper’s remarks about the makeup and structure of the new Charter School Review Board as “wrongheaded” is too gentle. His remarks, as well as his continued attack on school choice for students and their parents, is a continuation of his demagoguery as he seeks, futilely, to promote more government control over every aspect of the lives of North Carolina citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.