The recent announcement that the Beaufort Housing Authority and WinnCompanies are planning a public-private partnership to construct 300-plus affordable housing units on 27 acres owned by the authority is very welcome news in a county where available housing—including for sale and for rent—is in extremely short supply.
The crisis is particularly acute for low- and moderate-income families, which is why the Beaufort announcement is important. Pricing for these units will be structured so that the amount of rent is based on the income of the tenant, which is possible due to federal tax credits to the private developer.
There are many hurdles to overcome before the project can be constructed, but the town commissioners have expressed strong support, which bodes well for the project to become reality.
In the western end of the county, Cape Carteret and Cedar Point have also approved zoning changes that will allow townhome construction on properties previously zoned for single family and business uses, respectively. While these units will be market-based, this is nonetheless positive news for a county facing a shortage of available housing and a surge in single family home prices.
Townhomes offer higher densities than single-family subdivisions, and construction costs are generally cheaper than stand-alone single-family homes, meaning more buyers will be able to afford these units.
Unfortunately, a study released last year by Bowen National Research that examined Carteret County’s housing inventory, demand and prices, suggests that Carteret County’s housing needs far exceed the supply of new housing currently available and in the pipeline. The study, funded by the Carteret County Economic Development Foundation, Carteret County Association of REALTORS, Duke Energy and Beau Coast, found that Carteret County’s average housing prices are higher than the state average, and that there is virtually no available inventory of apartments for rent, while demand continues to grow rapidly. The shortage is particularly acute for affordable/workforce housing.
There are new apartment units under construction in Morehead City and elsewhere but they are market-based, with most rentals exceeding $1,000/mo. for a one-bedroom unit and $1,500/mo. for two-bedroom units. These rental rates are beyond the reach of many Carteret County residents.
The Bowen study reported that in 2020 nearly 8,000 families in Carteret County were cost-burdened by their housing costs, defined as having rents or mortgage payments exceeding 30% of family income. Of those families that were cost-burdened, 3,169 were renters and 4,751 were owners.
The Bowen National Research team in 2020 surveyed the property management companies responsible for 1,919 apartment units in Carteret County and found that there were only 5 vacant/available units in the entire county, all of which were market rate.
All government subsidized (Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers) and tax credit housing (similar to what is proposed in Beaufort) were 100% occupied. At the time of the survey, Carteret Community Action reported that 131 families were on a waiting list for housing vouchers.
In the two years since the data was collected for the study, the demand for Carteret County housing at every price point has increased, including housing for rent and for sale. At the same time, Carteret County, and much of North Carolina, has seen a dramatic rise in housing prices.
Although there has been some moderation in price increases in recent months as the nation teeters on recession and mortgage and construction lending rates have more than doubled, housing inventory in Carteret County remains very low, with affordable/workforce housing bordering on nonexistent.
Supply and demand drives market rates for existing homes, and with low inventory and strong demand for coastal area properties expected to continue to increase, housing price reductions for existing housing seem unlikely. The costs of new construction are also likely to continue to increase, as land, building supplies, appliances and labor all continue to rise significantly making new homes unaffordable for many buyers.
Construction of I-42 continues, with the Havelock Bypass and James City improvements expected to be completed within two years reducing travel times between Carteret County and the Research Triangle Region. The Raleigh-Durham market is the second fastest growing metro area in America. That growth coupled with easy access to our beaches because of these highway improvements will increase demand for coastal property in Carteret County and surrounding counties further driving up housing costs.
Carteret County’s housing crisis impacts all county residents. High prices and the lack of available housing is making it more difficult for people to afford to live here. And it doesn’t only impact low- and moderate-income workers. It impacts the county’s ability to attract new teachers, nurses, and even highly compensated professionals such as doctors. And the impacts on construction, manufacturing, hospitality, retail, and food service employers are particularly acute, as evidenced by the help wanted signs that now appear on virtually every storefront and business.
The challenges are obvious and will only get worse absent imaginative and urgent solutions. County and municipal leaders need to engage the public now to find solutions before the problem become too costly to solve.
