The continuing non-stop focus on the worldwide pandemic is overwhelming economic issues that need to be addressed immediately.
There is no question that the radical, some will say knee-jerk, reaction to the COVID-19 virus pandemic has damaged world economies, which in turn has damaged both our national and by extension, state economy. While the focus continues to be on the physical health of the general population there is palpable fear that the extreme measures pursued by governments is so damaging to economic issues that it can, paradoxically, worsen the physical health of the very people these measures were designed to protect.
Stringent stay at home, self-quarantine requirements dictated by our national, state and local governments over the past two months have come very close to shutting down all aspects of our economy to such an extent that sources of food supplies and basic products for survival and care are being damaged.
There is a new awareness that the economic engine, even at the local level, is not going to reignite by a simple flip of the switch. Regardless of any government financial support, many businesses will be permanently closed due to overwhelming debt or just exhaustion on the part of the business operators.
According to Gregory Thompson, National Federation of Independent Businesses state director, North Carolina is home to over 900,000 small businesses. Some experts, he notes, fear that the state could lose up to 25 per cent of these businesses - that’s 225,000 shuttered operations - if the current situation persists much longer.
Many of these shuttered businesses will leave two legacies that will have to be absorbed once the economy is restarted - unemployment numbers not seen since the 1929 Great Depression, and the reduction in services lost due to the potential closure of these critical small business enterprises which undergird the national economy.
It is shocking to realize that the nation’s labor force at the beginning of the year was statistically fully engaged and now, because of the national stay-at-home directive closing tens of thousands of small businesses, the number of unemployed is in the double digits. This increased unemployment number will overtax both the state and federal finances over the next two years alone.
The second residual will be the decline in services that would normally be provided by these closed operations, forcing the surviving businesses to find new sources quickly.
It is naive on the part of state and national government leaders to think that businesses can be started quickly with a simple “go back to work” directive. As the country begins to re-open we will find that concept just doesn’t work.
A capitalist economy does not benefit from nor allow for centralized planning as in a socialist economy. Capitalism is an economic system based on private individuals or businesses producing services and goods efficiently and profitably. In the current circumstances those key elements of efficiency and profitability have been significantly encumbered if not eliminated. The result of these hindrances is a lack of flexibility to respond to market changes and demands, and in many instances a lack of viability once businesses are allowed to open.
The nation’s economy is in critical condition, requiring fast and focused attention by responsive public leaders who understand that time is not on our side if we are to return to prosperity in the near term.
