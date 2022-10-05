As the nation careens from crisis to crisis, some legitimate and others manufactured for political purposes, the need for accountable reporting has never been more important. It is that accountability that is celebrated this week with National Newspaper Week.
As technology has advanced with development of the Internet and computer technology putting instant communication in the hands of almost all of humanity, it has unintentionally cheapened and allowed the distortion of information. The old technology of newspapers and accountable news agencies are the only antidote to a declining understanding among consumers and a growing disinterest in civic and community affairs.
While listening to a presentation entitled the Internet and the Age of Information, Dr. James Billington, the late Librarian of Congress commented to the President of the National Newspaper Association seated next to him that, “it’s interesting that this is about the age of information, not the age of knowledge.”
That observation is worth noting as we read, watch and hear the concerns from historians that our country is becoming so polarized that it could lead to the decline of the greatest political experiment in world history- a Democratic Republic founded on individual enterprise and the rule of law, directed by an engaged civic minded community.
There is a distinct difference between information and knowledge, and unfortunately the country is running headlong into a jungle filled with misinformation and confusing analysis based on information that is neither relevant nor accurate. Much of this information, delivered in the guise of news, is predicated on meeting a specific agenda or maintaining a narrative designed not to enhance knowledge, but to lead to a predetermined outcome.
The topic of relevancy applies to Dr. Billington’s prescient comment. The number 4 is accurate information if representing the sum of 2 plus 2. But just because the total is accurate does not tell the full story. Two of what? Will four be adequate? And are there other numbers to be considered?
The really important question that needs to be asked is how does this answer apply to our lives or even the circumstances that has created a need for a conclusion? Those are the questions and subsequent answers that most often are only found in a local newspaper such as the Carteret County News-Times and its sister publication, the Swansboro Tideland News.
It is paradoxical that the Internet has provided most of humanity with a plethora of information- far more than the human mind can absorb, let alone use wisely. That is what Dr. Billington was referring to in his use of the word knowledge. Because the information is both instantly and conveniently available, it most often lacks relevance which often leads to misinterpretation or confusion.
The Internet has two primary assets worth recognizing. It is chock full of information, available in a millisecond, and its delivery system is convenient and ubiquitous, easily available anywhere and at any time
These benefits are also its detraction. The Internet has opened the door to anyone interested in being a reporter without regard to personal agenda or even qualification. Not only does the Internet allow instantaneous amplification of our thoughts and observations it also accommodates anonymity, which in turn removes accountability.
News gathering and production is neither easy or cheap if it is done properly. But the most important aspect of professional news gathering, journalism, is that it is conducted with full accountability, which is one of the capstones of newspaper reporting
By nature of the very product there is both accountability and attribution, something that is absent in the cheaper and more ubiquitous digital news gathering process available on the Internet.
Newspapers are clearly identified, they are consistent and they are universal. The very nature of the product, ink on paper, means that what one person reads in a particular issue is exactly what his or her neighbor reads. The finished product cannot be tailored for each recipient and therefore it is a common denominator.
It is accountable. Because the content of a newspaper cannot be altered or corrected with a key stroke or swipe of the mouse, the finished product is finished. The author and producers have to live with the results.
There is no question that readers can and often times disagree with a newspaper’s coverage or opinion, but that comes with an engaged and informed public. And, the answer to that conflict is to respond to the newspaper with a letter expressing the alternative point of view, which in the case of the Carteret County News-Times, will receive acknowledgement and publication.
The desire and purpose of this newspaper and tens of thousands of other local newspapers across the country is to benefit their communities with relevant information that leads to more civic involvement. It is a purpose that requires commitment to a community, in this case Carteret County, and a dedication to enhance public involvement in decisions and actions that will make the county a better place.
We celebrate National Newspaper Week not to brag or plead but instead to acknowledge the value of our readers who are engaged, informed and equally dedicated to making our community a better place to live, work and play.
